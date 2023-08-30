Kaden Groves won his second consecutive stage in the Vuelta a España on Wednesdayby overtaking Filippo Ganna at the finish line in Burriana, in the fifth fraction, of 186.2 km.

Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who had already prevailed the day before in Tarragona, surpassed the Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos), who was second, and the Belgian Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) at the Burriana finish line.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step), who donned the leader’s red jersey with his victory in the third stage, remains at the top of the overall ahead of Spaniard Enric Mas.



The Belgian has an 11-second lead over Mas (Movistar) and 17 over Frenchman Lenny Martinez (Groupama), who is third on the podium.

The stage was marked by the long escape of the Uruguayan Eric Fagúndez (Burgos-BH), who jumped when they had only gone about 20 km into the race. Fagúndez was caught by the Argentine Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny) two kilometers from the Ibola peak, the only scoring difficulty of the day, to leave alone, leaving the Uruguayan behind, but both would be hunted by the peloton with 38 km to go.

In the last six kilometers the battle for the sprint positions began and three to the end there was a fall of several runners that did not affect the big favourites.

In the final stretch, Groves launched his sprint, but ended up suffering with a great arrival from the Italian Ganna.

On Thursday the 6th stage of the 183.5 km Spanish round will take place between La Vall d’Uixó and Pico del Buitre, at almost 2,000 meters of altitude and with ramps of 15 and 16%.

In a mountain stage, the peloton will have to overcome two third-category climbs before finishing the stage in a first-class one.

