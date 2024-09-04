It was pouring down incessantly in Santander, a furious rain that complicated the tense maneuvers of the gregarious to put their horses on the final ramp. sprintersalso nervous about not having a last-minute crash. But Alpecin worked fabulously throughout the day and Kaden Groves thanked them as usual, with a higher speed than the others – especially now that the retired and injured Van Aert is not there – and with a new victory. It was the third in this Vuelta, as he did in the previous year, three by three and I’m going because it’s my turn. Bittner tried to argue with him without success, second; and Braet, third, surprisingly got onto the podium to deny it to Pau Miquel, again at the post. Everyone, in any case, read the number plate of the fastest, of a Groves who has seven stages in the race and who, like this Wednesday, five have been with the sea in front: Cabo de Gata in 2022, Burriana and Tarragona in 2023 and Ourém in this edition. sprinter water.

After so many mountains, with cliffs that rose almost to the clouds, the peloton decided to take a break, to rest before the final battle. At least that was what happened on the two mountain passes that dotted the day’s stage, Alto de la Estranglada and Caracol, both second category. “It could get messy today,” hissed one of the sports directors at the start from the Juan de Castillo monument in Arnuero, a nod from the Vuelta to the Cantabrian architect and also to Lisbon – where the race began – since its design reproduces to scale the columns and arches of the vaults of the Jerónimos Monastery. But it didn’t get messy. Quite the opposite because for once, between cliffs and white sand beaches, the multicoloured snake didn’t discount any of its riders on the climbs, with no attacks in sight, from walking to trotting and little else, as the bends would come later on, since there were about 60 practically flat kilometres left to the finish line. And ahead, of course, there was a leak to be phagocytized.

The peloton was not in the mood for any fuss or chaos, so the first riders to raise their hands for the breakaway, just after crossing the second kilometre, took the prize. There were four of them: Greegard (Lotto), Guernalec (Arkéa), Champion (Cofidis) and Isasa (Euskaltel). And at times they were very happy, as they had a five-minute advantage. But the teams of the sprinters Those who remained standing were denied the greatest. A slap with an open hand when they saw the checkered flag.

It was not Visma who were concerned about reducing the gap, saddened because Van Aert, the spectacle on the bike, who also had three laurels in this edition, had to withdraw from the race the previous day. After the crash he had on a descent, they had to stitch up his right knee, a wound measuring three by three centimetres deep, a nuisance because the World Championships are just around the corner and, even if he does get there, he will be off the bike for a long week. His void, in any case, was great in the peloton. More than anything because the Belgian was the leader of the regularity and the mountains, two jerseys with a name and surname. Although it is well known that when the king is dead, the king is still alive. “It is a strange feeling. Van Aert, very dominant, had a convincing advantage. It is a shame for him and for his team,” admitted Groves, now in green without question. The polka dot jersey is currently kept by Jay Vine to complete the tyranny of the Australians, since O’Connor is still the leader of the race with five seconds.

And that was where Alpecin, Groves’ team, was busy undermining the breakaway, taking minutes off the breakaway. The same as DSM, who wanted to launch Bittner, and even Kern Pharma, eager to give themselves another stage win, first with Castrillo in the mountains twice and now with Pau Miquel in the sprint. It was time for pushes, frenzy, pulling and pulling. And the peloton, which was pushing hard, also conditioned by the heavy rain that was falling on Santander, noticed it. And so, the collective force was able to overcome the three lonely plainsmen, who were left wanting, absorbed when they were barely 2.5 kilometres from the finish. Just at the moment when Mauro Schmid attacked, also when Alpecin said that enough was enough, that the stage would be decided by the sprint. And now, without Van Aert, no one can beat Groves.

