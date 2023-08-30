Groves, in green, on the left, launches the bike, first, over the finish line. Manuel Bruque (EFE)

La Vuelta leaves in Borriana, its beach between villas with swimming pools, one more day the stage for the sprinters – second consecutive victory for Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin), who takes half a wheel from the hour record holder, gigantic Filippo Ganna, who arrives late in distant progression– and as a classic cloud front turns west on Thursday, towards the Sierra del Javalambre, south of the capital Teruel, to collide with the Pico del Buitre Astrophysical Observatory (1,956 meters: 11 kilometers at 8%) , second arrival high. Second opportunity also so that, if Roglic, Vingegaard, Ayuso, Mas and company do not avoid it, the insatiable voracity of Remco Evenepoel, the punch of the leader in the last meters as he did, as if nothing, for 6s of bonus, in the flying goal of Nules. He doubles the advantage over the second, Enric Mas, to 11s. Or, perhaps, no, perhaps the Belgian boy will have a lucid attack and his team will allow an escape like the one that in 2019, in the previous ascent to the telescopes, gave Ángel Madrazo, the Cazoña sparrow, a minute of loud and endless glory. If Evenepoel wants to get rid of the weight of the red jersey, a good candidate to inherit it is Lenny Martínez, third overall after the Andorran mountain.

Lenny Martínez, in white in the Vuelta peloton. Tim deWaele (Getty Images)

Lenny, like Lenny Kravitz, Martínez is 20 years old and, a boy of the 21st century, many lives, and possibly pedaling towards the Malva-rosa beach, in the middle of the peloton, blinding the sun that shines splendidly on his white jersey as a better youth (on loan from the red Remco Evenepoel), his head wanders through the urban landscape when, scattered among mandarin orchards, they cross industrial estates, his curiosity fueled by the sight of old abandoned factories, tile factories, flour mills, warehouses industrial crisis…

In his first life, the one he led as a child with his mother near Cannes, the great hobby of the Frenchman and his crew was urbex, the adventurous exploration of dilapidated industrial buildings, possible sets for Robocop’s lair of bad guys, or so on. His second life, that of an inevitably good cyclist, was started by the young Martínez by pure immersion, when he left the south of France and its Mediterranean, to go live with his father, Miguel, who was a cyclist, and with his grandfather, Mariano, also a cyclist, and the old fans remember him in the broadcasts of the Tours at that time, his polka-dot jersey as king of the mountain in 1978, and the commentator repeating, “Mariano Martínez, the Frenchman from Burgos”, recalling the capital of the Cid in which he was born in 1948 and how his parents, emigrants in the 60s, when the Spanish economy was supported by emigration, had settled in Burgundy.

There, in Nevers, in the center of France, Mariano and his brother Martín, winner of a stage in the Vuelta, gave birth to a cycling dynasty, pocket riders, tiny and fiery, born climbers. Miguel, born in 1976, was an Olympic champion in mountain bike in Sydney 2000 and briefly road cyclist with Mapei. His mother, Marie Noëlle, the rock on which the family rests, took him to the races in her car as she used to take her grandson Lenny (1.68m / 52 kilos) until recently, she says that he may have inherited the big engine ( their maximum oxygen consumption exceeds, they say, 91 mg/kg/min, comparable to that of the greatest among the great runners) but not so much the talent as the love for the bicycle of their family, the need to live 24 hours up to date thinking about the bike, such a perfectionist. “My father has transmitted the same dedication to me for the profession of cyclist,” he explained in June in L’Equipe, after prevailing, pure climber, in the classic of Mont Ventoux.

He had not yet turned 20 and was already beginning to be a figure, along with his contemporary Romain Grégoire, junior world champion and also in the Tour, in the Groupama. The team boss, Marc Madiot, as soon as he promoted them from sub 23, already announced that he would use the Vuelta as crash test (crash test) with reality to measure their value as three-week cyclists, to measure their tenacity, their resilience, their coexistence with chronic fatigue. And also its brightness. Fearful of family meddling, like all directors, Madiot made only one condition: that he always keep his father and his 74-year-old grandfather at least 10 kilometers away. “My grandfather, the truth, gives me a lot of advice to move in the squad, but there are many stories of how the job was done then. And I don’t know how to train by sensations, as they did before”, says Lenny, a fanatical follower of new times, technology, watts, measured nutrition… “He always told me that the best cyclist is the one who drank the least. I don’t know what he would say if he saw me drink two drums an hour, as is done now… ”

