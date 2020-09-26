The strong man of many years in Poland now has that from his love for cats. The Animal Welfare Act was a personal concern of the PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski. He lives in his Warsaw apartment with two cats together. Here some pictures. The law tightens the requirements for keeping animals, forbids the breeding of fur animals in cages and restricts ritual slaughter such as so-called chutes for Jewish and Muslim customers.

If the “Praeses”, as they respectfully call him in Poland, pretends something, then it will happen. At least that’s the experience so far. Kaczynski owes his authority to the reputation of leading his PiS party from success to success with a sure strategic hand. But this time the government majority could not be relied on. The law was passed, but only thanks to the votes of the opposition.

Is that it with the PiS government? In Warsaw, the coalition members are moving from crisis meeting to crisis meeting: new elections or a new coalition agreement? The likely outcome now is: Kaczynski must join the government to save his influence. He didn’t want that until now, not even as head of government.

Kaczynski is now to head three ministries: home affairs, justice, defense

Now he is to become vice-premier under his protégé, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. So that it doesn’t look like a demotion, he takes over formally the supervision of three ministries: Justice, Home Affairs and Defense.

And this is how it came about: When the Animal Welfare Act was put to the vote in parliament, the coalition partners of the main government party PiS, the small parties Solidarisches Poland under Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro and Porozumienie (understanding) under Jaroslaw Gowin, refused to vote in favor of the government bill. They only have a tenth as many seats as the PiS, but without them the government has no majority. Several PiS MPs also opposed their leadership.

The voices of the liberal opposition saved the Animal Welfare Act. A disgrace for the government and PiS boss Kaczynski. “The government majority no longer exists de facto,” summarized PiS parliamentary group leader Ryszard Terlecki, Visibly confused, the development together.

He wants to be his successor: Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro. Photo: via REUTERS

A few months after their clear victories In the presidential election and before that in the parliamentary elections, Poland’s national-populist government coalition was on the verge of collapse. Even more serious is probably the fact that the authority of the President, who held the coalition together and against whom hardly anyone in his camp dared to rebel, has now been denied

The open dispute over Kaczynski’s succession has begun

On closer inspection, that was exactly what Justice Minister Ziobro intended. For some time now, the dispute about who will inherit the 71-year-old Kaczynski as a leader sooner or later has been simmering: the arch-conservative Justice Minister Ziobro, who also rebels against the EU with LGBT-free zones, or the more liberal Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who is supported by Kaczynski? Now Ziobro saw his opportunity to distinguish himself as a suitable successor.

More liberal alternative: Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo: AFP

Another project contributed to the escalation. Kaczynski intended to reshuffle the government. The number of ministries should be reduced from 20 to 12. This reduces the possibilities for the heads of the two smaller coalition parties, Ziobro and Gowin, to secure intra-party loyalty by assigning posts.

The President felt too safe after his election victories

Has the experienced power politician Kaczynski overlooked this danger? Certainly not. But he felt strengthened by the recent election victories. He believed that in this situation Ziobro and Gowin would shy away from the risk of new elections. The PiS threatened with them in the event of a break in the coalition.

Kaczynski thought he had the partners under control. If the terms of office run normally, there would be no election for the next three years that could endanger the power of the PiS-led coalition in cooperation with President Andrzej Duda, who comes from within its ranks. Kaczynski now wanted to govern calmly. The animal lover did not show much consideration for the farmers, although their protests against the animal protection law were foreseeable.

Ziobro: The PiS betrays the farmers, a core clientele

Ziobro took the opportunity. He accuses the PiS of betraying its conservative clientele in the small towns and in the countryside, especially the farmers and others Industries that live from animal breeding. Poland is one of the largest exporters of slaughtered meat to Israel and Arab countries. Poland is also the fourth largest fur exporter in the world. Several thousand people are employed in both industries.

But Poland’s PiS government is not yet lost. it is defending its political dominance in the country since 2015. Kaczynski, Ziobro and Gowin don’t like each other. You have inflicted some injuries over the years. Gowin, for example, forced Kaczynski to postpone the presidential election from early May to late June. But they need each other to keep their camp in power.

You run elections with a joint multi-party list. This frees the little ones from the risk of failing the 5 percent hurdle. And it is attractive for the PiS because it makes this alliance all the more sure to be the strongest force, for which the Polish electoral law gives a bonus to additional parliamentary seats.

Vice premier with alleged power: No victory for Kaczynski

The following face-saving compromise emerged on Saturday night: the government will be slimmed down from 20 to 15 ministries. The small coalition partners lose one each, the PiS three. Kaczynski joins the government – as Deputy Prime Minister responsible for overseeing three ministers and their departments: justice, home affairs and defense.

It’s not a win for Kaczynski. So far he did not want to go into the cabinet, but rather from outside. Now he’s only runner-up. This is compensated with official power. But in practice he will not lead the three key ministries. De facto, the ministers will do that. Kaczynski should coordinate them and prevent new surprises from occurring. Formally, he is also in charge of the Ziobro-led Ministry of Justice.

Ziobro isn’t a winner either. It will be trimmed for now. But he has visibly registered his claim to leadership. The whole country knows that now. The EU partners should also follow his fight against Prime Minister Morawiecki more closely in future.

Preses Kaczynski has passed the zenith of his power. The speculations about the end of his power, including the question of who will take it over, now accompany him.