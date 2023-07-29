Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/29/2023 – 2:38 PM Share

The imbroglio involving the purchase of e-commerce specialized in technology Kabum! by Magazine Luíza won another chapter. The site’s founders, Leandro and Thiago Ramos, called the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce to request the opening of an arbitration proceeding against the retailer. They seek to undo the billion dollar deal.

The clash involving the Ramos brothers and the retailer made the news in February this year. Leandro and Thiago went to court to request the early production of evidence against Itaú BBA, responsible for the e-commerce sale process, accusing the investment bank and the merger and acquisitions executive who advised them, Ubiratan Machado, of having favored Magazine Luiza in the process.

In the request to the chamber, the duo presents options ranging from the annulment of the agreement that signed the sale of the site to compensation by Magalu. Their expectation is to be able to guarantee the amounts initially negotiated, which revolved around R$ 3.5 billion.

When asked about the case, Itaú BBA stated that all the accusations made against the bank are absolutely untrue. “Itaú BBA clarifies that the sale of the company to the retailer was concluded after a competitive, diligent and transparent process, conducted by a team of executives over more than 18 months, and to which more than 20 potential buyers, national and foreigners”, he says in a note.

Still on the accusations of favoring the retailer, the investment bank stated that the allegations are “even more unreasonable when they cast suspicion on the partnership maintained for years between Itaú and Magalu and the participation of the retailer’s president on the institution’s board of directors financial”. “Both are public and well-known facts, fully known not only by former Kabum shareholders, but by the general public,” says the bank.

A drop in stock prices would have triggered the crisis

After almost two years negotiating with several possible buyers, in July 2021 the Ramos brothers sold the technology e-commerce to Magalu for R$ 1 billion in cash.

The final value of the deal could reach R$ 3.5 billion, since part of the payment would be made, in installments, with the retailer’s shares on the Stock Exchange, depending on the company’s billing performance in the following years.

Thus, the Ramos brothers will still have to receive approximately 125 million shares to reach the amount of R$ 2.5 billion for the purchase of the site. At the time of the deal, Magalu’s shares were traded at around R$23.90. As the report found out, the price negotiated per share at the time of the sale of the site would have been between R$20 and R$21 per unit, which would guarantee the final value of R$3.5 billion for the Ramos brothers.

In an exchange of messages between the brothers and the Itaú BBA advisor, which the Estadão had access, Thiago talks about the intention for Magalu’s shares to appreciate until they reach R$ 40, which would increase the final value of the purchase by Kabum. “Let’s take advantage of the fact that we stayed at home for a year, we’ve already taken our vacation for the next two years. Now it’s time to make Magalu’s action reach R$ 40”, wrote the founder in a message application.

According to people interviewed by Estadão, Thiago and Leandro’s dissatisfaction with the deal would have started with the significant drop in the value of Magalu’s shares on the Stock Exchange. The lawsuit filed by defense lawyers for the founders of Kabum was presented to the Court shortly after the payment of the second installment of the sum in cash, in February this year.

However, in less than six months, the price of the retailer’s papers “melted” on the Stock Exchange in the face of a series of macroeconomic factors and problems linked to the retail sector. As a result, Magalu’s share, which was traded above R$20 in July, was sold for R$7.22 in December of the same year.

Considering the amount of shares to be received by the founders and the value of the share traded in the capital market on the eve of the first lawsuit, the final amount to be received by Thiago and Leandro would plummet from R$ 3.5 billion to R$ 1.5 billion, adding up to an entry of approximately R$ 450 million for the retailer’s shares, negotiated at the time at R$ 3.61.

Questioned, Magalu did not respond until the time of this publication. The report tried to contact the founders of Kabum, but received no response.