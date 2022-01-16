KABUL. Iosif Brodskij writes that his St. Petersburg renamed Leningrad, immediately after the war, had a gaunt and hard face, made of gray or greenish facades “endless streets, empty, an almost hungry air”. The face of a survivor, he writes.

So is Kabul in the middle of the day on a Friday, a day of celebration. A surviving city.

The old flags at the airport have been replaced by those with a white background and black writing, the shahada, I testify that there is no divinity but Allah and I testify that Muhammad is his messenger. It is the Taliban flag and the Kabul that opens, once you leave the airport, is the Kabul of the Taliban.

That the city had changed face was clear from the waiting room of the flight from Dubai airport to Afghanistan. At four in the morning, three hundred men and a few dozen internationals, mostly employees of humanitarian organizations. That they are foreigners can be understood from the faces, from the clothes and from the words: “We don’t know how to get money in”, “money is not enough, with these funds we can go on for two months at the most”.

A male country

The flight that arrives in Kabul is, therefore, already a snapshot: a male country that needs help in order not to starve. Nothing remains of the confusion of August in the streets surrounding the airport. Gone are the prayers of mothers, the cries of children, the cries of those who want to escape.

Two Taliban military vehicles man the checkpoints, inspecting whoever enters and who exits, the mountains surrounding the city are covered with snow, as are the street corners.

The light that cloaks the city is pale and diffused, enveloping and at the same time lightening. You can see the top of the hill, which is the place of the poorest, those who have no means and are destined to climb the earth to reach home, you can clearly see the colors, the ocher of the wool that wraps the shoulders of passers-by, the greyish ice that melts in the street mixed with dust and waste, the black pitch of the night when it comes down.

The light that cloaks the city also lightens the absences. There are no women, there are no sounds except the voice of the muezzin who calls the faithful to prayer.

Sucked into silence

It is the Friday of rest and, for this reason, it is the day when silence sucks up the streets and alleys, houses and cars. There is no more music in Kabul for five months now.

The children along the road knock on the windows, as they did a few months ago and open the palm of their hand, in the universal language of gestures it is the request for help, but today when they say “please help me” their broken English is a screeching pain, acute, the universal language of words which, however, is of little use to them.

The journey that leads to what was the green zone until August, the protected area of ​​the presidential palace and embassies, is the sign of the paradox of the end of the fighting, that is, here – after a twenty-year conflict that has deposed the Taleban, and a final eleven-day offensive that brought them back to power last summer – not so much the cost of war but the price of peace which can be summed up in one sentence: there are the Taliban in power, it’s true, but there is more security than before.

There are no longer the concrete blocks that prevented the passage of cars without government permits for fear of suicide bombers, nor are there any more roads closed to ordinary citizens, to those who do not work for the ministries, or diplomatic delegations.

The two cities

There is no longer the division of that time: on the one hand the armored Kabul of the government and the internationals and on the other the Kabul of the common people. There is, however, another: the Kabul of the Taliban and those who support them and the Kabul of those who did not manage to escape and are condemned to an everyday life that is no longer resentful and is no longer desperate but it has taken on the appearance of resignation.

This is Mahmoud’s face at the entrance to the Star Hotel, which today has hardly any customers left, a resigned face. On the fourteenth of August, while we were escaping from our room taken from an armored vehicle of the embassy, ​​Mahmoud was there, sitting as he is today.

The polite smile, which that night had already disfigured his worried features, is no longer there today. Mahmoud’s dull face is his only voice, the voice of a young man condemned to stay, aware that every observation expressed corresponds to a threat he has suffered. No criticism of today’s power. No regrets for what it was then.

For this, even to a how are you? Mahmoud responds only with a fixed gaze in the speaker’s eyes. His is not voluntary submission. Not even submission to the rule of the Taliban. Rather, it is the silent patience of those who consume the only possible resistance here today: staying alive. Allowing the toponymy to change, the flags to change, the school curricula to change, trying not to intimately change either the inspirations or the values, taking care of the same that it had when the Star Hotel resounded with music and the din of customers.

A few tens of meters further on is the Iranian embassy.

Yesterday morning there were hundreds of people in the queue, huddled together, sheltering from the cold – the thermometer showed minus four – and waiting for the consulate to open to apply for a visa. This has been the case every day, since August, in front of the Pakistani and Iranian embassies, the only countries that grant sporadic permits, and those that together already host two and a half million Afghan refugees.

That’s where the Taliban don’t want to be filmed. You can show hunger and you can show poverty, tragedies that can easily be used to fuel the propaganda machine, tracing the responsibilities back to the international community that has the Afghan funds, but those who want to leave cannot be shown. Especially if there are thousands of them.

It is the plastic demonstration that conquering power does not mean knowing how to manage it.

The Taliban know this so well that in front of the Foreign Ministry, where journalists go to ask for permits to work, they wrote: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants positive and peaceful relations with the world.” Inside, however, the offices are empty, a group of men with shovels in hand approaches to dig the snow, four or five Taliban sit at the desks of the office destined to receive journalists and photographers, in the other offices only dust, the officials they went away, someone ran away, someone is in Europe.

There is the government machine, but there is no one to make it work.

Frozen funds

The Central Bank of Afghanistan had ten billion dollars in the United States, frozen and unusable by the Taliban, as well as the 440 million dollars of Afghan reserves blocked by the International Monetary Fund, no state has so far recognized the new government of Kabul, the banking system the international aid system is blocked and as a result struggles a lot, as it has no way, except through informal channels, of getting money into the country, buying goods and paying salaries. This too is the price of peace.

One of the gravest mistakes of the 20-year Afghan war has been the failure to build a self-sufficient economy, a failure that has generated a government that is chronically dependent on aid, unable to generate revenue and has led to today’s impoverishment: non-workers paid, access to money blocked, wire transfers no longer viable, hungry families and poverty used as leverage to put pressure on the Taliban.

The famine

The poverty of the Afghans has become the voice of Western diplomacy which withdrew in August along with American troops, the voice of ifs and thens: if you grant rights to women, then we negotiate. If you form an inclusive government, then we release funds from the Central Bank of Afghanistan, if you are presentable, then we will continue to pay the salaries of civil servants.

Diplomatic pressure is written and famine is read. Because between the Western moral dilemma of recognizing the Taliban government, and the mural announcing peaceful relations with the world, there are 19 million out of 35 people who do not survive without food assistance and 9 million people close to famine, according to a joint report by the World Food Program of the United Nations and the Food and Agriculture Organization. The United Nations Development Program estimates that 97 percent of Afghans could sink below the poverty line by mid-next year, that is, reach a state of universal poverty.

The first victims

That indigence of all is seen in the wards of the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, in the Qala-e-Hashmat Khar neighborhood, in Kabul. It has 150 beds, today it hosts 370 patients. The corridors were transformed into separate wards by blankets hung on the walls, on each bed two or three children, in the wards for malnutrition and the same in the ward for premature babies: in each cradle even three babies. In the hesitation of their breaths there is the map of who, probably, will not arrive tomorrow. Mothers pray, doctors ask them where they come from, why they are there.

The answers are all alike. Husbands in the armed forces of the former government without work for months, missing husbands, perhaps victims of arbitrary executions, for all too many children to feed, and then the choice between heating them and feeding them, or drought, missed crops and lost earnings, and then, again for all, those arriving from Mazar and Sharif, from Nuristan, from Loghar, and from Gazhni or Jalalabad “when there was war we could not get to Kabul, now we were finally able to come to the hospital”.

Where the estimate of the price of the conflict ends, the tragedy of its paradoxes begins.

Safe roads

There are more patients not because there were fewer before, quite the contrary. But why now the streets without fighting, the safest roads, make it possible to see them. And yet, at the end of the safe roads that lead to being seen, there are not enough medicines for everyone, no beds, no money to pay for heating.

At the end of the safe road is Ali who is two years old, his belly swollen with hunger, the weight of a newborn and his fingers clinging to the air as to life.

Around mothers who pray.

Other mothers outside the hospital, lined up for a food package.

From there comes the only music listened to in two days. The voice of a child waiting with a rusty wheelbarrow for a pack of flour and a blanket. And he whispers a song, a song that knows it is heard, but hides so as not to be discovered.

The song of a survivor.