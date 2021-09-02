“I hope theItaly recognize our Islamic government and reopen the Italian embassy in Kabul soon “. Taliban spokesman speaks, Zabihullah Mujahid. Interviewed by Repubblica, Mujahid explained that in the new national unity government “there will be no women ministers” but “they will be able to work in the ministries or as police officers or nurses”. They will be able, he added, to attend university.

Afghanistan, the role of China

For Zabihullah Mujahid, avoiding the economic crisis will be crucial for the new government. In this sense, the Dragon represents an essential partner, explains the spokesperson. “China is our main partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us because it is willing to invest and rebuild our country. We are very keen on the ‘One belt, one road’ project which will lead to reviving the ancient Silk Road. We also have rich copper mines which, thanks to the Chinese, will be able to come back to life and be modernized. Finally, China is our passport to all markets “.

The Russia

With the Russia Putin, the Taliban continue “to maintain excellent relations with an important partner and with a fundamental weight. Relations with Moscow are mainly political and economic. Russia continues to mediate for us and with us to create the conditions for international peace”, Mujahid explained.