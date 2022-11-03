Since the Taliban regained power in Kabul in August 2021, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated considerably. Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer of opium. Over the past 20 years, the Taliban and warlords have made billions of dollars from the export of heroin.

A true hunt is lived in the streets of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Since the Taliban returned to power with its strict rules, which border on the violation of freedoms and rights, among its targets are those addicted to drugs -or those who seem to be-, multiplied despite the fight against narcotics and the prohibition.

After the hunt with rifle in hand, dozens are forced to detoxify in centers where they spend an odyssey until they get rid of heroin, this in the largest opium producer in the world and where a change in the strategy against drugs and the treatment of addicts seems impossible.

Meanwhile, Taliban leaders blame the spread of addicts on previous administrations and see heavy-handedness as the solution to a scourge out of their hands.



