The Dutch evacuation operation from Kabul in August 2021 was poorly prepared and started too late. Both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense have “acted in a wait-and-see manner and too late.”

This is the conclusion of an independent investigative committee led by former top civil servant Maarten Ruys. The report harshly criticizes Dutch actions surrounding the fall of Kabul. For example, there was “positive wishful thinking” and a “collective error of judgment” about when the Afghan capital would fall into the hands of the Taliban. Since the Netherlands had ended its military involvement in Afghanistan, the military intelligence service MIVD no longer had its own information position. Indications that the Taliban were advancing faster than expected were ignored. According to the committee, “insufficient attention was paid to signals that did not fit the desired image.”

The government belatedly acknowledges and embraces the conclusions of the committee report

Both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense had not given sufficient thought to the question of who could be at risk if the Taliban took over and who would therefore have to be evacuated. For example, only after the fall of Kabul was there a central registration of all Afghan interpreters who had worked for the Netherlands in the past twenty years and were therefore at risk. Because responsibility for the ‘interpreter file’ was not vested in a ministry, “none of the ministers felt ultimately responsible for the entire file.” After the fall of the Afghan capital, everything was done to bring as many Afghans as possible to safety.

The government recognizes and embraces the conclusions of the committee report, says outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanke Bruins Slot (CDA). She also calls the report “careful and thorough”. A more detailed response from the government to the report will follow later.

Chaos

The evacuation was chaotic, because many more people had to be evacuated than expected. The plans only took into account the evacuation of interpreters, embassy employees and Dutch nationals staying in Afghanistan – just like Afghans with the right of residence in the Netherlands. Only belatedly did the House of Representatives realize that other groups such as (former) security guards should also be eligible for evacuation.

A motion adopted by the House by D66 defense spokesperson Salima Belhaj calling on the cabinet to also evacuate other groups (such as Afghan guards) made the operation, according to the committee, “more extensive and complex, because these groups now had to be evacuated without preparation.” , writes the committee.

The cabinet adopted the motion, but according to the committee it was “impossible”. By promising to implement the motion ‘in letter and spirit’, expectations were aroused in the House and among potential evacuees that “could not be sufficiently fulfilled”. Nevertheless, 1,860 people were still able to be brought to safety in the two weeks after the fall. After the end of the evacuation operation, the Netherlands managed to get another 2,677 people out of Afghanistan. Given the difficult conditions at Kabul airport, this was a “special achievement”, according to the Ruys Commission.

The chaotic evacuation led to the resignation of then Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigrid Kaag (D66) and Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld (CDA) in September 2021, after the House passed a motion of censure.