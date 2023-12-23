cable (agencies)

Kabul announced the return of more than 800,000 irregular Afghan refugees since last October, most of them from Pakistan. The spokesman for the interim Taliban government, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a press conference yesterday that the repatriation of Afghan refugees from many countries to their country has witnessed a noticeable increase recently.

He explained that more than 800,000 have returned to their country since October, more than half of whom are from Pakistan, while the rest are from several countries, including Iran and Turkey. On September 26, 2023, the Pakistani Ministry of Interior announced a decision regarding the deportation of resident foreigners. Illegally, noting that its purpose is to place the presence of foreigners in Pakistan within the legal framework.

For this purpose, deportation centers have also been established in the four Pakistani provinces, and although the policy of deporting illegal immigrants applies to all foreign nationals, Afghans are the most affected in terms of numbers.