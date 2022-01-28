This edition of GF Vip is giving the public countless twists. Misunderstandings are becoming more and more pressing. The roommates never miss the opportunity to get attached even for the little things. It has recently entered the Cinecittà house Kabir Bedi. A man with a sweet and sensitive soul.

Source Studio GF Vip

But in the last few hours something is raising the criticisms of the fans on social networks, for a matter that concerns him personally. The bedrooms are a nerve center of reality TV. They create aggregation, amorous intrigues, confidences but also quarrels and misunderstandings.

Such as the recent one between Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano, in which the gieffina packed the boy’s bags to invite him to leave bedroom shared by the two.

After all, forced coexistence is never easy. But we come to the bone of contention. An issue that is raising quite a bit of controversy concerns Kabir Bedi.

The actor, since he made his entrance, has decided to sleep on the sofa. The motivation for this choice dates back to awareness by Sandokan di snoring too much.

Source Studio GF Vip

So in order not to disturb anyone, he decided to move away from the rooms to choose a a little more uncomfortable place. A decision that the public did not take willingly. Fans ask for a more suitable accommodation for him.

Many point out that after the abandonment of Manuel Bortuzzo, his room could be without a doubt an excellent location for Kabir. A room of her own, as is that of Katia Ricciarelli. But nothing is lost, for sure the authors will soon take care of this situation. We just have to wait for new implications.