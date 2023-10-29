Kaavi | In Pohjois Savo, there was a shooting with a serial firearm on Saturday, the police suspect

According to the police, there were hunters in the vicinity of the event, who could be in danger from the shooting.

Eastern Finland the police suspect that Kaavi in ​​Pohjois-Savo was shot on Saturday with a serial firearm.

According to the police, the emergency center was notified of sound observations around noon. Based on the findings, the scene was determined to be the turning point of the forest truck road, where shell casings were found.

According to the police, there were hunters in the vicinity of the event, who could be in danger from the shooting.

According to the police, a white car was spotted near the scene. The police are asking for information or observations about the shooting incident, as well as tips about the car.

The police are investigating the matter as an aggravated firearms offense and causing danger.