Kaarle Kustaa | The video shows the king’s horse-drawn carriage ride – the incident disrupted the celebrations

Saturday’s program included the king’s horse-drawn carriage tour and a music program.

Swedish king Kaarle Kustaan the anniversary celebration continued on Saturday. The celebration was interrupted by an incident in which an intoxicated man drove his head through the roadblocks. The police arrested the man and found that he was carrying a knife. Aftonbladet according to the police have not been able to interview the man due to his state of intoxication.

In the afternoon, the royal couple drove through the center of Stockholm in a horse-drawn carriage accompanied by a military parade. From here, the trip continues on the decorated Vasaorden party boat around the island of Kastellholmen.

In the afternoon Finnish time, a few hours before the horse-drawn carriage ride, many policemen had gathered around the Royal Palace to make preparations, says HS’s Stockholm correspondent from the spot Jussi Sippola.

“Several roads have been closed, and a large stage has been set up in front of the Royal Palace,” says Sippola.

“The place has a very peaceful atmosphere and the sun is shining.”

Around three, according to Sippola, quite a lot of people had already gathered in front of the royal palace. However, the atmosphere was still calm and peaceful, and the day was warm and beautiful.

However, there was no real crowd at the starting point of the cart ride.

“Down on the beach you can see hundreds or a thousand people,” Sippola estimates.

In the end, according to Sippola’s estimate, thousands of people were present when the royal couple set off with the crowd following.

Swedish security police Säpo said in August raising the threat level of terrorism from three to four. The police have said that special measures are being taken for mass gatherings.

According to Sippola, it is clear that the security of the event has been invested in. At 3 p.m., he said that, among other things, a helicopter was flying over the castle.

Later There were also plenty of music events in the center of Stockholm.

For the concert at Kuninkaanlinna, Swedish stars Kaarle Kustaa from the king’s years were acquired. Among others, a singer-songwriter was expected on the stage Tomas Ledintwo-time Eurovision winner Lorena and a singer Björn Skifs.

The first US chart-topper by a Swedish band or artist on the Billboard chart was recorded by Skifs band Blue Sweden Hooked on a Feelingwhich rose to the top of the list in the spring of 1974, when only about half a year had passed since the coronation of Kaarle Kustaa.

After the party concert, there is a dance party at the other end of the Norrbro bridge at Kustaa Aadolf square, where music will be heard both from the album and live.

Sweden’s King Kaarle Kustaa turned exactly 50 years old as the country’s monarch on Friday.