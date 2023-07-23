Kaarina | The motorist drove at speed after the stopped car – the police to the hospital

The police officer who was doing the blowing was injured when a car hit him during the collision. The police officer and the driver were taken to the hospital.

Southwest Finland a constable of the police department was injured in connection with a blow raid on Sunday, when a motorist drove after a car that was on the blow shift, says the police in its press release.

The police patrol was conducting a raid on Varesvuorentie in Kaarina. The accident happened around nine in the morning.

The constable was about to blow the driver of the car that had stopped during the raid, when the motorist who came from behind drove with force after the stopped car.

In the collision, the car hit the constable, who was injured and later transported to the hospital.

The crashed car flew onto its roof, and the rescue workers freed the driver of the car, who was also taken to further treatment.

The Southwestern Finland police tell HS that the police are investigating the case and its causes. The police intend to interview the driver of the car that crashed and the injured constable, as long as they have received hospital treatment first.

As of Sunday morning, the police still could not say what caused the accident or whether the pursuit was possibly intentional or the driver was intoxicated. There was also no information yet on the severity of the injuries.