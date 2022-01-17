Monday, January 17, 2022
Kaamos | Kaamos gives way to even the latest corner of Finland – the sun rises in Utsjoki for more than 50 days for the first time

January 17, 2022
On Monday, the sun rises in Utsjoki at noon.

Kaamosaika ends on Monday in Utsjoki, the northernmost municipality in Finland. Also known as the polar night, the kaamos is a period of time north of the Arctic Circle during which the sun does not rise above the horizon at all throughout the day.

Kaamos landed in Utsjoki on November 24, which means that the period lasted more than 50 days.

On Monday, the sun rises in Utsjoki at noon. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the length of a day in Utsjoki is about an hour and 10 minutes.

.
