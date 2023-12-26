Sigrid Kaag will step down as outgoing Minister of Finance because she will coordinate the reconstruction of Gaza for the United Nations. D66 leader Rob Jetten will formally take over her portfolio temporarily as Minister of Finance and will become deputy Prime Minister in the fourth outgoing Rutte cabinet. CDA State Secretary Marnix van Rij is doing the 'actual work', according to Rutte. The king has dismissed Kaag 'in the most honorable manner'.