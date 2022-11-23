Minister of Finance Sigrid Kaag guarantees that everyone can continue to pay with cash in the future. The House of Representatives and protest groups fear that cash will disappear now that Europe is thinking about introducing a digital euro.

“Cash remains important and the government is committed to it,” Kaag assured the House in a debate about the plans for a digital euro. Kaag couldn’t get much more concrete, because ‘there isn’t even a proposal yet’.

The idea of ​​introducing digital money in the European Union is met with a lot of resistance from the House. The parties think the plan is still too vague and see risks. There were also protests against the plans outside the Chamber building. Kaag says he understands the unrest. However, she emphasizes that there is “no proposal at all” yet. She thinks the Chamber is going too fast. “It is done, especially on social media, as if the thing is already there. But nothing has been decided at all. They are looking at how it could work as a theoretical concept in practice.”

The digital euro

The idea of ​​the digital euro is that in the future citizens and companies will be able to open an account with the European Central Bank (ECB), just as you now have an account with a regular bank. That account would only exist digitally and is managed in a different way than the money we now have in bank accounts. See also Pixel 6a in the test: Google's sibling

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The European Union is exploring that idea because cash is being used less and less, and that could cause problems. Notes and coins are put into circulation by the ECB. Book money is managed by commercial banks. That cashless money is much more vulnerable. A bank can go bankrupt, as we saw in the financial crisis of 2008, after which governments have to step in. Such a commercial payment system can also falter, as we are now seeing in Russia with the financial sanctions imposed by the West.

The digital euro must become a kind of combination of cash as we know it now and the cashless money that we have in the bank. The digital euro is then managed by the central banks. ‘I see the digital euro as a digital variant of the banknote with as many features of cash as possible’, Inge van Dijk, Director of Payments at De Nederlandsche Bank, explains in a blog post. ‘Redeemable anywhere, anytime, accessible to everyone and easy to use.’ Minister Kaag also thinks it should be easy to use. “The intention is that, if it works well, you can do exactly the same with it.” See also 21:16 against the Seahawks: Buccaneers win NFL premiere in Germany

Unrest in the room

Minister Kaag sees something in the European plans, but a possible digital euro also raises a lot of questions from the House. For example, there are concerns about privacy. Will the government soon be able to trace every payment made by citizens? PVV MP Tony van Dijck spoke about the government ‘wanting to play Big Brother’. Mahir Alkaya (SP) commented: “We want to continue to pay anonymously, but Europe does not want that.”

The public gallery is full at the debate on the digital euro. © ANP



A number of MPs also have difficulty with the ‘programmability’ of digital money. All kinds of rules could be built into the money, because it consists of a digital code. For example, a time limit could be introduced within when your money must be spent, and the parties do not consider that desirable.

The minister was not yet able to say anything about a concrete design. She did, however, assure that she would include the views from the House in the consultations. For example, she gave priority to guaranteeing privacy and only agrees to a digital currency ‘where programmability can be excluded’. She also promised that the cabinet does not intend to replace cash with digital money. “It is the intention of the cabinet that cash remains on the market,” said Kaag. See also Ukraine Liveblog: Russia orders ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha

This has not yet calmed the unrest in the Chamber. Minister Kaag expects the European Commission to present a more concrete plan for the digital euro in the second quarter of 2023.

Join the conversation.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch all our videos about politics here: