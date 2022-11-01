The energy price cap that will come into effect in 2023 will be temporary and will no longer apply in 2024, said Minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance) through her spokesperson. If energy prices are still very high by then, only the people who really can’t make ends meet will be helped.

The minister confirms this after an interview she gave to RTL News which airs this afternoon.

At the beginning of next year, a scheme will come into effect that ensures that all households do not pay more for gas and light than an amount determined by the government. To do this, the consumption must remain below a certain limit. According to the spokesperson, the cabinet has opted for such a general measure because it had to be done in a hurry. Before 2024, Kaag has more time to prepare a measure that is only intended for people who have difficulty paying their energy bills. See also At the start of his second term, Emmanuel Macron is no longer the owner of the times

The support for everyone is in fact too expensive for the government to pay for years, says the spokesperson. “Otherwise, you will put costs on the State and the taxpayer as well.” That would mean that the costs ‘have to be covered elsewhere in the budget’. This can, for example, result in budget cuts or tax increases.