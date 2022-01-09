Sigrid Kaag files a complaint against activist and Viruswaarheid leader Willem Engel, because he made the address details of the D66 leader public on social media. A spokesperson for the party confirmed this on Sunday after reporting by the AD. Earlier this week, Kaag was visited at home and threatened by a man with a burning torch, who rang the doorbell and shouted conspiracy slogans at her. Police arrested a suspect for the incident.

According to the newspaper, Engel posted a screenshot on Twitter just after 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, showing Kaag’s zip code and house number. “It may be private, excuse me in advance,” Engel wrote with the screenshot. Nevertheless, he said he wanted to know whose name the house is in, given “the terrorist financing and links with the Open Society Foundation” (OSF). The tweets have since been deleted.

A campaign led by FVD has been going on against Kaag for several weeks, partly because of its involvement in the World Economic Forum. Conspiracy theorists see a conspiracy of a global elite in this think tank of politicians, scientists and businessmen, among others. The OSF, founded by American-Hungarian and Jewish billionaire George Soros, has also been a known target of conspiracy theories for years.

The police and the Public Prosecution Service say they cannot assess whether Engel indeed committed a criminal offense by sharing Kaag’s address details on Twitter. “That must be reassessed per individual case and I have not yet seen the report in this case,” said a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service.

