As far as Sigrid Kaag (D66) is concerned, the outgoing cabinet is “on its last ends”. The D66 leader informed the ANP news agency this on Saturday before the start of multi-day formation talks with informateur Johan Remkes, VVD leader Mark Rutte and CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra in Hilversum.

Kaag believes that the need to quickly form a new coalition has grown after two more ministers resigned, including herself. “Hurry has become a superfluous word.” She calls her resignation as outgoing foreign minister a “new political reality”.

Rutte hopes that the talks will bring “a view of a breakthrough” this weekend. According to him, if there is a shot in the formation after this meeting, that would be “completely beautiful”, he tells ANP. Hoekstra thinks progress can be made if the parties “all give in a little”. The CDA leader is “bothered to see if we can take steps this weekend,” he tells ANP.

