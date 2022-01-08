Will a tennis reporter soon dare to joke about Novak Djokovic? That the Serb subtly pokes the ball over the net. Before you know it, Novak will be at your door with a burning racket. Or his angry father. He compared his son to Jesus Christ this week. But Jesus couldn’t play tennis, could he?

I understand that Kaag’s torch man believes fanatically in Jesus. In a photo with Thierry, he was wearing a cap that read that Jesus saved him. In that same photo, Thierry was also wearing a cap. It was very surprising what Thierry believes in. Thierry believes in Thierry. Although? Does he still do that? Or is the Pied Piper desperately clinging to a pack of unvaccinated straws? If tribunal fanatic Gideon van Meijeren is your foreman, you know that your career is completely over. Minerva’s owl has been moulting hopelessly for a while now.

But let’s talk about the torch man. Within a minute that was the nickname for this confused Kaagbelager. I saw on an internet video that he is strongly against Duvel Bier. That brewery has to go. That devilish barley drink has to go out of the world. Or at least take a different name. The torch man suggested Engel Bier. Which made me think again of that Rotterdam dance teacher. And to the Belgian virologist Marc van Ranst, who will soon be driving his car in Moortgat past the Engel Bier building.

But better times are coming. The Kaag I cabinet will appear on the platform on Monday. Mark is allowed to lead Sigrid for the time being. If he keeps a low profile. That’s how they agreed. Mark still has a bit of punishment for jiggling a little too pathologically. But he must and will become the longest-serving prime minister. Longer than Lubbers. That is still his only aim and aspiration in his political existence. And Sigrid grants him that.

Read something funny about the previous cabinet. At the start of Rutte III, they all had to give up their functions and possessions to the state attorney. To be precise to the then boss of that club. A certain Frank Oranje. That’s the crook who for eleven million… This weekend Grapperhaus and his associates will hear how much is left of their well-deserved savings. I am so happy about that.

Just like the pleasant shaking and sharing of the ministerial posts in the new cabinet. Because what an all-rounder our politicians are. Can be used in all positions. If only you could do that anywhere. National coach Louis van Gaal who tells the keeper that he will play in striker for the time being, while the press secretary of the KNVB has to keep goal. Conductor Daniël Barenboim who tells the timpani player that he will lead the cellos and that the triangle lady should only try the tuba for four years. When the theaters open again, my manager will do the conference and I will do the catering. My wife is happily scratching along on a violin.

In The Hague, these types of bills are no problem at all. Hugo moves from Spuiten & Slikken to Wikken & Wonen and Hoekstra moves from the money to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At least Wopke knows where the Virgin Islands are.

Which minister is going to explain to the people of Groningen that the gas tap will open again? Because the Germans need the gas. Are you shouting that through the cracks and crevices of their never-repaired homes? Maybe a nice job for that Alexandra van Huffelen. She has experience with making promises that she absolutely cannot deliver.

On Monday the fresh ministers will have their picture taken with the king and I don’t envy them. If you know what they will get thrown at them in the coming years. Or called home through their letterbox. And that last one is the worst. You stay away from a politician’s private domain. Just because that’s scary. Just ask the family of Els Borst or Yoko Ono. Who is that? John Lennon’s wife!

Newsletter

NRC The Hague Mood Follow the formation closely and become an initiate in The Hague yourself

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 8 January 2022