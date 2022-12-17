EXCUSESWith a lightning visit to Suriname, Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag had to pave the way for an apology on Monday for the slavery past. That seems to have worked. At the same time, she admits when she leaves: not everyone is convinced.

Actually, says Sigrid Kaag, she should never have traveled to Suriname. “I find it very honorable to be the first deputy prime minister of this cabinet, but ideally my visit would not have been necessary,” she said in conversation with media, prior to her return to the Netherlands. “But I have experienced cordiality and reciprocity in the conversations.”

In the Netherlands, the cabinet’s mission seemed doomed to fail, after it leaked that apologies would be made on December 19. It sounded too rushed, too determined from The Hague and without Suriname’s participation. Moreover, Surinamese-Dutch organizations imposed additional requirements.

But Kaag met with less resistance in Paramaribo, says the D66 minister. ,,There was criticism and I have therefore tried to explain what did not go well, but how we can hopefully organize the future. There are also groups that are less interested in the date, but ask more questions: the Netherlands, what are you going to do now? It's not for me to judge. People express concerns, frustration, emotion, but whatever I heard: thanks for the information, for the openness. This is clear. We now want to give the energy to the next steps and that is a process of many years. Whatever happens on the 19th, it's a start."

Still, not everyone is convinced, the minister admits. Surinamese groups of descendants of enslaved people believe that the plan should have been scrapped before December 19. And that still looked at July 1, the commemoration date of the abolition of slavery. Kaag: ,,I cannot rule out that people feel insulted, not heard. And I can well imagine that the 19th is a date that is not acceptable to everyone. There have been a number of phases. The report of the dialogue group was presented to the previous, then caretaker cabinet. After that, agreements were made in the formation. And there was a commitment that the government’s response would come before the end of the year. Also because it is so important and has been waiting for it for so long. That date has become December 19. Nor have I tried to make it more beautiful than it is.” See also Consolidated public sector has surplus of BRL 27 billion in October

Kaag in conversation with writer and historian Cynthia McLeod, who is critical of how the Netherlands handles the apologies. © ANP

Wasn’t the whole cabinet plan set in stone anyway, even before she left? “Nothing is ever set in stone with an important speech, it is worked on until the last moment. But I’m going to feed back a lot of my impressions and there are a lot of elements that are important for the follow-up in the years to come. This is a kick-off to the year of remembrance, but the processing, the healing, the respect and how to create awareness of the past, that is not done overnight.”

She was also unable to convince everyone that Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) is the right man to relieve her on Monday to explain Rutte’s excuses. After all, Weerwind is ‘a man of color’ say critics. Kaag: ,,He is not here on Monday to apologize: categorically not. But he will be present when he hears the Prime Minister’s speech, if there are any comments, criticism, he can take that too.” See also Setbacks for Russia - Ukraine shoots down military helicopters and planes

All in all, Kaag thinks that her journey has made sense. ,,I am glad that I was able to explain very calmly, in the time that was given to us, where the process came from. It rests on three pillars: acknowledgment, excuse and recovery. And then we look for cooperation. That from December 19, the meaningful moment, the start will actually be made with the follow-up in which we will shape serious follow-up steps. A new page in a history that we must write together.”

