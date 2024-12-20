The draw for the play off for access to the round of 16 of the Conference Leagueor what is the same the round of sixteenth, has brought this Friday that the KAA Genta team from the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, will be the rival that the Real Betis will have to overcome to advance in the third continental competition and start showing other sensations, a totally different faceas taught in the league phase. Regardless of the results, three wins, one draw and two losses, the image offered by the pupils of Manuel Pellegrini, bad, with apathy in some matches, it is what has led the green and whites to not qualifying in the top eightwhat would have given them direct ticket to the round of 16 of the Conference. In the end, finishing the league phase in the fifteenth position has allowed the Betis to continue in the European competition and play against the Belgians in the second leg at Villamarínbut it has left the feeling that the team has passed with very littlethat by doing a little more they could have gotten in practically no problems among the top eight.

The point is that, as in the Europa League of the 21-22 seasonBetis will have to face two more games of those initially planned in its season calendar, the February 13 in it Ghelamco Arena from the beautiful Belgian city of Ghentwhile the February 20 the stadium Benito Villamarin will witness the return duel. If Pellegrini’s team manages to eliminate Gent, on February 21 he will know if the round of 16 clash will play it against Chelseawinner of the league phase having fully completed and won all their matches, or Vitoria de Guimaraesbrand new second classified in the league.

To start make people knownyou can start with their results in the first six games of the competition, with a curious circumstance who can conclude that the Belgian team performs worse in his matches played away from Ghent. Those of Wouter VranckenThey have won three gamesthe three disputed as local at the Ghelamco Arena, and They have lost the three that they have played as visitors. They have therefore added nine points and have finished in 17th position.

In the domestic league the Gent is fifth place11 points behind Genk, the team that in recent years, together with Bruges, has dominated the Belgian championship. It is the first team to reach the knockout stage in the four editions that have been played so far of the Conference League, even reaching a few quarter finals. It was in season 22-23falling eliminated against West Ham (5-2 on aggregate in the tie against the British), a team that ultimately won champion of the competition in its second edition.









As to playersthe Japanese Watanabecenter; Delorgemidfielder signed this season; the left side Brown, Gandelman or the lane Fadiga They are the most sought after in Gent. There are also currently some footballers on their squad who have gone through the spanish football, such as Serbian defender Stefan Mitrovicwho played in the Getafeeither Hjulsagerwhoever Celta or Granada attacker.

As an anecdote, the club is known by the name of ‘The Buffaloes’. The nickname has a curious origin. In 1895, an American circus performed in Ghent with a shining star: William Cody, better known as Buffalo Bill. Cody presented a show with native americans in which the public was asked to korea every pirouette or trick with the chant “Buffalo, buffalo!”. Many years later, in 1920the Antwerp Olympic Games. An athlete trained in the Ghent University named Omar Smet, who used the chant again. Smet was part of the KAA Gent (because the club had an athletics section), and the The press baptized the club as the Buffaloes. Four years later, the effigy of an Indian chief was used for the first time as a symbol of the club in memory of the visit of the circus that gave rise to the nickname of the Buffaloes, and until today. The club, on its website, explains this story and specifies that The Indian is not a racial caricature but a tribute to Native American values, such as bravery, honor or respect.. Furthermore, the image of the Indian chief is only limited to the club’s logo and shows its solidarity with the demands of the Native Americans.