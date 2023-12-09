The Ministry of Defense for the first time reported the use of Ka-52M helicopters in the Northern Military District zone

The modernized Ka-52M helicopters were used for the first time in the Northern Military District zone. This was reported to the Ministry of Defense, reports RIA News.

Combat vehicles struck Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Donetsk direction. The pilots, as the department said, were carrying out a combat mission to support units of the Ground Forces.

As a result of the attack, the Russian military destroyed the control center and armored vehicles.

The modernized Ka-52M entered service with the Russian army at the beginning of this year. The aircraft are produced at the Arsenyevsky Aviation Plant in the Primorsky Territory.

During the modernization, the helicopters, in particular, were equipped with a new sighting system, which increased the combat capabilities of the combat vehicle. The modernization took place, among other things, based on the experience gained during the campaign in Syria.