Aviation crews of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, reconnaissance and attack helicopters Ka-52M, used unguided aircraft missiles to hit strongholds, manpower and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk direction. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this on January 24.

“A combat mission has been received to strike at the coordinates. We worked with unguided missile weapons. We returned without incident,” said the helicopter pilot with the call sign Osa.

It is noted that the combat mission was completed with the support of ground forces. As a result, the control center and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed.

In addition, the aviation of the RF Armed Forces carries out tasks of escorting convoys, destroying armored vehicles, delivering troops and military cargo, and providing support to other units.

Earlier, on January 21, a strike group of army aviation of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) hit a concentration of manpower, as well as armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnoliman direction. It is noted that the strike was carried out by S-8 unguided aircraft missiles (UAR) from the closest possible distance in difficult weather conditions.

Prior to this, on January 20, the crew of the Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed enemy equipment and manpower in the matchmaker-flint direction. Using the natural terrain, the helicopter at an extremely low altitude approached the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions as close as possible.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

