On flat terrain such as the south and east of Ukraine, in the midst of trench warfare in which the advances of the contenders are counted by metres, air control has become essential. It is in this ecosystem that Russia has a key weapon, the Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter. Used in the war in Syria, Moscow has modified it to incorporate the improvements that its troops identified in that conflict and adapt it to its operations in the Ukrainian territory that it still occupies after the massive invasion launched in February 2022. The new models incorporate a type missile capable of overcoming Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses with a range of up to 15,000 meters.

The British Ministry of Defense considers this combat aircraft – known in NATO as Hokum – “one of the most influential Russian weapon systems” to counteract the drumbeat of the counteroffensive launched by Kiev in the south of the country. The Ukrainian defense forces have stepped up their agonizing advance these days with Western-trained troops equipped with German-made Leopard tanks and American Bradley vehicles. Both the US Department of Defense and the Kremlin have acknowledged the reinforcement of the attacks, thanks to which Ukrainian troops managed to temporarily break through the Russian defense lines in the town of Robotyne on Friday. kyiv’s goal is to open a gap in the corridor linking the occupied east with the south and Crimea in order to reach the shores of the Azov Sea, still under Moscow’s control.

It is in this war scenario where the Ka-52 helicopter could be the key for Russia to stop or at least slow down the Ukrainian thrust in Zaporizhia. Manufactured by the Russian company Kamov, the Russian air force has had this aircraft since 2010 and, three years later, it was presented internationally at the Le Bourguet International Air Show (France), one of the main global aeronautical trade fairs. Thanks to its coaxial rotor —formed by two propellers that rotate in different directions— “it has a unique maneuverability that allows it to carry out combat maneuvers within a minimum area and in the shortest possible time to achieve an advantageous attack position,” according to the manufacturer. Its maximum speed is 350 kilometers per hour and it can reach an altitude of 5,500 meters. Its autonomy exceeds 500 kilometers.

It is a two-seater armored aircraft in which the pilots sit next to each other, and which has an ejection system for them in case of overtaking. It can operate day and night and in any type of weather situation thanks to its sensors. In its basic variant, it has a 30-millimeter cannon on its right side and under its wings it can combine various types of projectiles in its different configurations: anti-tank missiles, air-to-air missiles, unguided rockets (80 of 80-millimeters or 10 of 122 millimeters) and bombs of different calibers. In combat missions, this device can carry up to 12 Vijr-type air-to-surface missiles with a range of up to eight kilometers to destroy enemy tanks.

“These are devices that can fly very low, between 50 and 100 meters high, which makes them practically undetectable to Ukrainians,” explains analyst Guillermo Pulido, from the magazine armies. “Given Russia’s air superiority, Ukraine cannot shoot them down with its planes or low-level anti-aircraft defenses; In addition, their combat helicopters are much more rudimentary”, adds the specialist, who recalls that some of these devices are equipped with devices that allow the missiles that are eventually launched against them to be diverted. “The Ka-52 is, in principle, virtually immune to any weapon the Ukrainians might use against it; it can fire rockets from much greater distances than the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles the Ukrainians have, so it is likely that it will be a good weapon to stop the counter-offensive”, says the analyst.

However, since the massive invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Moscow has lost about forty such devices. At the same time, these helicopters, according to British intelligence, have inflicted a very serious cost in casualties and damage on the ranks of kyiv. Moscow has deployed in recent months a new model of this same prototype, the Ka-52M, developed after the war in Syria, according to the British Ministry of Defense, and which incorporates the necessary improvements detected by the Russian air force during that campaign.

The completion of the work to update the first aircraft of this type was scheduled for October 2022, according to the Russian agency TASS. The improvements consisted of the possibility of incorporating the 305E cruise missile into its weapons, which was used in combat for the first time in Syria, although it was mounted on another attack helicopter, the Mi-28. To do this, they were equipped with a specific interface for this type of rocket, a launcher and a radio link to guide it. Its benefits were also increased “with a 360º vision system, the latest data exchange systems and satellite navigation equipment”, according to that same agency.

The 305E nearly doubles the range of the Vijr, with a range of about 15 kilometers. It is an LMUR-type device (short for Light Multipurpose Guided Rocket, light multirole guided missile) with a much greater operational and destructive capacity. Adding to its range, it packs a 25-kilo warhead, three times the size of previous rockets used with the Ka-52. It is a much larger model (105 kilos), guided by optical or thermal devices and whose trajectory can be modified mid-flight via satellite, which allows the attack helicopter to immediately separate from the launch site, even without even having previously set a goal. A Stinger man-portable anti-aircraft missile such as those provided by the US to kyiv has a maximum range of about 6,000 metres.

Under these conditions, the Ukrainian intelligence services must play a central role, according to the experts consulted. The autonomy of these aircraft is very limited and it is possible, with current technological means, to know in advance the base from which they start for their operations and the trajectory they follow until their objectives are within reach. Experts also point to the possibility of using electronic warfare devices capable of diverting the new missiles they carry.

The Russians have realized the advantage that mounting this type of ammunition on their helicopters gives them and they have already used it. “Ka-52 crews have been quick to seize opportunities to try to launch these types of devices beyond the range of Ukrainian air defences,” said the British intelligence report last Thursday. Now it remains to be seen if the weapons provided by the West to Kiev are enough for its army to continue advancing south despite the theoretical superiority that, according to one of its main allies, the United Kingdom, these military equipment can give Moscow to stop their thrusts.

