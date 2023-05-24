K3’tje Julia Boschman (20) has nothing to do with the fall on her head during a show last weekend. However, her background dancer appears to be in worse shape, she says on Tuesday The Barry Paf Show on 100%NL.

“I’m doing very well, everyone asks, but I’m really okay,” she says in the radio broadcast. “I think the dancers around me got more out of our little stunt.”

Boschman was thrown into the air during the K3 show last weekend, but things went wrong during the catch. ,,I went heads first towards the ground. Then one of the dancers, very brave, dived under me to catch me,” she explains. Then I pulled his head in my fall. I got him one whiplash (whiplash, ed.) drawn. Then I hit his face with my foot.”

According to Boschman, it is therefore better not to ask her, but to ask the dancer how things are going. “He is now okay. If all goes well, he can go on tour again next weekend. So it will all work out.” After the fall, Julia told the audience that she’s okay. She can mostly laugh about it now, but has to admit that at the time she was ‘not sure she was okay’. “I just stood up and thought: we have to continue.” See also Telegram channels blocked: Minister Faeser boasts of success

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our Show & Entertainment videos here: