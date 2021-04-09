Söder or Laschet? Laschet or Söder? The choice of the Union’s candidate for chancellor is to be clarified between Easter and Pentecost. The voltage increases.

Berlin – Who will win the race for the Union? The closer the federal election 2021 gets, the more pressing the question becomes: CSU boss Markus Söder or CDU boss Armin Laschet? A CSU candidate for Chancellor would be unusual – Söder would be only the third CSU politician to be chosen as candidate for Chancellor of the Union after Franz Josef Strauss and Edmund Stoiber – but current surveys see the Bavarian clearly ahead in terms of popularity.

A rumor that is currently circulating in the sister party of the CDU pours fuel on the fire: Allegedly, Armin Laschet announced to CDU top politicians that he would speak to the Bavarian Prime Minister at the weekend about clarifying the candidacy for chancellor. She wants that picture-Newspaper have learned. This is causing displeasure on the part of the CSU. From top circles of the party it should now be said that a possible meeting of Söder and Laschet for the candidacy would have “died” with this rumor in the Union. Apparently the air is thick, the Chancellor dispute is noticeably coming to a head.

Clarification of Merkel’s successor: Markus Söder and Armin Laschet are facing an explosive decision

The background to this is that the Bundestag parliamentary group’s closed meeting on the subject of “How do we shape the future” is due on Sunday. The two top candidates of the Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt have invited. Before that, Söder and Laschet are to hold a general discussion on the political situation with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Since neither of the two politicians has announced their candidacy so far, and the free choice of the Union Chancellor candidate was framed after Easter and until Pentecost, the meeting is watched with hawk eyes. At the same time, it is considered unlikely in the Union that the big decision will be made there. Because it is actually a good custom to first discuss such steps with the top committees of both parties. But slowly things are getting uncomfortable for both Laschet and Söder.

Given the polls, the tension in the Union is within reach. After the rumors about CDU boss Armin Laschet became known, it was said from top circles of the CSU to the picture further, on Sunday “no white smoke” will definitely rise. To put it plainly: The explosive question of who will win the race for the Union in the end remains open. Between Easter and Pentecost, the “Who can Chancellor” cause should be clarified.

Freestyle of the Union’s candidate for chancellor: Pressure for quick clarification of the K-question

The Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) warned the two candidates for Merkel’s successor to hurry. “The interest in the Bundestag faction in the decision is huge,” said the CDU politician to Deutschlandfunk. The MPs now wanted to know “where the journey is going”. He too urged that the parliamentary group should be involved in this major decision.

In the podcast “Die Wochenester” of the Cologne city scoreboard and des Editorial network Germany (RND) ”, the former CDU politician Wolfgang Bosbach now also called for a quick decision. “The two potential candidates are known. Something new, surprising will not be added in the next few weeks either. So please decide as quickly as possible so that we can then switch from personnel questions back to factual questions, ”said Bosbach. Bosbach responded as follows to whom he gave better chances: “There are probably more MPs and candidates in the constituencies from day to day who believe that we have better chances with Markus Söder.” Bosbach has a clear opinion of what the CSU politician wanted to express: “Since I, Markus Söder, unlike you, Armin Laschet, always followed the line of the Chancellor, you can Dear Armin, ask the Chancellor who she would rather have as a successor. That’s what he meant. ” (aka with material from dpa)

