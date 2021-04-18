D.he power struggle between CDU chairman Armin Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder over the Union’s candidacy for chancellor is coming to a head. The deadline set by both of them for an agreement expires this Sunday. Söder had already flown to Berlin, reported the broadcaster RTL, Bayerischer Rundfunk and the “Bild” newspaper on Sunday evening. This was taken as a sign that an agreement by the Union on the K question might be imminent. 14 regional associations of the Junge Union voted in the evening with a clear majority in favor of Markus Söder. The North Rhine-Westphalian association, which provides a quarter of the members of the federal association, voted for Laschet.

If the rivals do not come to an agreement by Monday, it could result in a decision in the parliamentary group on Tuesday. A special meeting of the CDU board this Monday was also considered possible by the party. Apparently there was no invitation to attend until Sunday afternoon.

“The clock is ticking incessantly”

The Berlin CDU state chairman Kai Wegner spoke out on Sunday for Söder as a candidate for chancellor. The mood in the CDU is clear, said Wegner in the ARD after a conference of the board of the Berlin regional association. With the exception of two abstentions, the members voted in favor of Söder. “There is a great longing for Markus Söder,” says Wegner. The CDU chairman Laschet is still a good party leader. However, Wegner rejected a special meeting of the CDU federal executive committee in support of Laschet with the words “This is nonsense”. If the two do not agree, the CDU / CSU parliamentary group would have to decide on Tuesday.

This also threatens the CDU member of the Bundestag Oliver Grundmann. “The clock is ticking incessantly,” Grundmann told the newspaper “Welt” on Sunday. “If a decision is not made very soon before Tuesday, the historic decision of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group of 1979 will be repeated by the proposed item on the agenda in our parliamentary group.” At that time, the parliamentary group had a race between Ernst Albrecht (CDU) and Franz -Josef Strauss (CSU) decided for Strauss. This then lost the general election.

Grundmann, who represents the North German constituency of Stade I – Rotenburg II, emphasized that Söder even “electrifies” the CDU voters on the coast.