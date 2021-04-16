A.At the end of a week with an open exchange of blows about the Union’s candidacy for chancellor, prominent supporters gathered around CDU chairman Armin Laschet before the weekend. However, there were also other signs that support within the CDU was showing increasing cracks. In the meantime, the CDU can hear that it will be “tight” for Laschet. From some regional associations below the management level there is more and more encouragement for the second applicant for the candidacy for chancellor, the CSU chairman Markus Söder.

Both held intensive talks on Friday. A decision on Saturday was considered possible in the CDU. It was not ruled out on Friday that clarity will only be established by a vote at the next meeting of the Union parliamentary group on Tuesday, but it is unlikely.

“I am for Mr. Laschet”

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble was particularly clear behind Laschet and combined that with sharp criticism of Söder. It is unbearable to dismiss a vote of the leadership of the CDU after intense debate as a “back room”, said Schäuble on Friday in the ARD with a view to the vote of the CDU presidium in favor of Laschet and a corresponding statement by Söder. “I am for Mr. Laschet,” Schäuble emphasized.

For the decision on the common candidate for chancellor of the Union, opinion polls alone could not be decisive, he opposed the constant reference by Söder and other CSU, but also CDU politicians to the good poll numbers for Söder. Schäuble accused the CSU boss of endangering the unity of the Union with his insistence on the candidacy for chancellor.

The President of the Bundestag recalled Söder’s promise on Sunday that he would stand behind Laschet’s candidacy for chancellor if the CDU wanted to. If the leaders of the CDU voted unanimously for Laschet, as they did on Monday, the CSU boss could not simply brush this aside. The Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier, who had worked hard to ensure that a decision was made soon, stood behind Laschet, as did Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn.

The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans, however, relativized the vote of the CDU bodies for Laschet. “I never understood the decision of the party presidium to mean that it could only be Armin Laschet,” Hans told the newspaper “Die Welt”. Rather, the order was that Laschet and Söder should clarify this question among themselves. Survey results should not stand alone in the foreground, “but they do give an important indication of how to position yourself in the election campaign”. On Thursday, the Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, also referred to the polls as an important criterion for the candidate decision.

The polls still see Söder far ahead of Laschet. The ZDF Politbarometer comes to the result that 63 percent of all respondents and 84 percent of supporters of the CDU and CSU consider Söder to be fit for chancellor. Laschet trusted only 29 percent of the office and 43 percent in their own ranks. In the survey, the Union increased by three points to 31 percent.