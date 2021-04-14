I.In the Union it was still unclear on Wednesday how the power struggle between the two rivals for the candidacy for chancellor should be resolved. After the CDU chairman Armin Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder had campaigned for themselves in the parliamentary group on Tuesday, it was still uncertain on Wednesday when the decision would be made. However, there were voices from the CSU and CDU who urged a quick decision. Otherwise the Union as a whole could be damaged.

“The question must be decided by Friday,” said Stefan Müller, parliamentary director of the CSU regional group, the FAZ. The CSU member of the Bundestag Michael Frieser even demanded that a decision should be made this Thursday. “This limbo must not last any longer,” he said. The deputy CDU chairman Silvia Breher, who supports Laschet, also called for a quick agreement on the ARD.

70 percent of the MPs spoke out in favor of Söder

The vague announcements by the two applicants that the decision will be made on Friday or on the weekend are also taken seriously in the CDU. The announcement by the Greens that they wanted to present their candidate for chancellor on Monday is the deadline. If Söder and Laschet have not reached an agreement by then, the Union parliamentary group will once again be in focus, whose next meeting will take place the next day. A vote on the candidate for chancellor, which was avoided last Tuesday during the personal discussion, could then take place there.

In the CSU it was said that the ball was now in the CDU’s playing field. The CSU hopes that leading CDU members will persuade Laschet to give up in favor of Söder. The proposal that a panel of leading politicians from both parties should bring about a decision was not taken up on Wednesday. In the meeting of the Bundestag faction on Tuesday evening, Laschet and Söder had campaigned for themselves and did not refrain from attacks against each other. More than 60 MPs had spoken out in the discussion. According to participants, around 70 percent of the MPs who took their positions spoke out in favor of Söder. Söder then said that the day should now “have an impact”. Laschet had pointed out that the group was not the body that made the decision.

Söder’s supporters among the CDU MPs in the Union parliamentary group calculated the result of the debate from the previous day on Wednesday as follows: If you ignore the requests to speak from the parliamentarians from North Rhine-Westphalia in favor of Laschet and the pleadings for Söder from the CSU state group, you are under the remaining 30 or so speeches nevertheless resulted in a large majority in favor of Söder. Without malice and with seriousness, many parliamentarians from the various CDU state associations would have stated that they believed Söder to be the more suitable candidate for chancellor.

Older MPs felt reminded of the situation in 2001, in which Angela Merkel finally had to give up her claims in the applicant competition with the CSU man Edmund Stoiber. At that time, Volker Kauder, then Secretary General of the CDU Baden-Württemberg, made it unmistakably clear to her that she was not supported by the majority of the CDU. The debate in the group has now produced this effect.

In the CDU, however, there were also voices on Wednesday that felt the course of the debate in the Union parliamentary group on Tuesday was more agreed than convincing for Söder. The first dozen or so requests to speak were almost exclusively in favor of Söder, it was said that Söder’s supporters had better prepared for the debate. It also became clear that the parliamentary group’s participation is not seen by everyone as a step on the way to a decision. In the party leadership of the CDU, reference was again made on Wednesday to the clear plea of ​​the board of directors on Monday in favor of Laschet.

The former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, who lost to Laschet as an applicant for the CDU leadership in January, supported him again on Wednesday in his claim to the candidacy for chancellor. Merz reminded on Deutschlandfunk that the competitor Söder achieved the worst post-war result in the state elections in Bavaria in 2018. He appealed to the CSU to accept the CDU leadership’s vote in favor of Laschet.