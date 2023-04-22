FromCatherine Reikowski close

Federal election 2025: Who is running for the Union? So far, two names are involved – but nothing is certain yet.

Berlin – The head of the CSU state group, Alexander Dobrindt, does not want to waste any time before the 2025 federal election: “It is clear to me that the decision to run for chancellor must be made in 2024,” he said Newspapers of the Funke media group. “We mustn’t take as much time as we did last time.” The federal elections are expected to take place in late summer 2025.

It is expected that the Union will first wait for the result of the European elections in spring 2024 before choosing a candidate for chancellor. Armin Laschet (CDU) was the Union’s candidate in the 2021 election.

Chancellor candidacy of the Union: CDU leader Friedrich Merz…

So far, two names in particular have been mentioned in the Chancellor question: Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU). It was only on Friday that two leading Union politicians spoke out in favor of CDU chairman Friedrich Merz candidating. In the Mirror both the deputy CDU chairman Carsten Linnemann and the first parliamentary manager of the parliamentary group, Thorsten Frei, called for the CDU leader as a candidate. “I think Friedrich Merz is the best candidate to bring this country forward again,” said Linnemann. “There is no other option for me.”

However, Dobrindt did not want to recommend either CDU party leader Friedrich Merz or CSU chairman Markus Söder in advance. He said: “The question of the chancellor candidacy will be decided when it comes up.”

… or CSU boss Markus Söder? Who else could run?

Regarding Söder, who has to face a state election in Bavaria in the autumn, Dobrindt said: “The goal is to govern in Bavaria. Markus Söder is a first-class prime minister and will be happy to carry out this office after winning the election.” Söder himself had already refused to stand for chancellor candidacy again at the end of February. “For me, the Berlin chapter in the form of a candidacy – I would say – is definitely closed,” said Söder at the time. “The story of the Bund” is “done in every respect. It was always more fitting for me to be in Bavaria.”

Söder, Merz – or another candidate like Jens Spahn (CDU) or Norbert Röttgen (CDU)? No matter which candidate ends up running: For Dobrindt, it is crucial that the dispute with the ruling traffic light alliance must be tough: “It must not be a cuddle election campaign.” In 2021, Söder had a deal with the then CDU chairman Armin Laschet delivered an unprecedented power struggle for the Union Chancellor candidacy – in the end Laschet prevailed. In the federal elections in September 2021, the Union then fell into the opposition with its historically worst result. (dpa/cat)