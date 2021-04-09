Friedrich Merz wants to return to the Bundestag for the CDU and play an important role in politics. In the K question, he is against Markus Söder despite the polls.

Arnsberg – Friedrich Merz* speaks out against Markus Söder as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. “The CDU can’t really let the candidate for chancellor take it away,” said the 65-year-old CDU politician in an interview calf*. Despite the weak polls, the CDU chairman had Armin Laschet* unchanged good chances, so Merz.

A candidacy by the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder could not be in the interest of the CSU in the current situation. A Chancellor Markus Söder would significantly change the internal relationship in the Union to the detriment of the CSU, argued Friedrich Merz in an interview*.

Observers expect an early decision on the Union’s K question. Most recently, CDU representatives also spoke out in favor of Markus Söder. In surveys, this is clearly ahead of Armin Laschet.

In January, Friedrich Merz NRW state chief Armin Laschet was just inferior in the race for the CDU chairmanship. In autumn, the former head of the Union parliamentary group wants to move into the Bundestag as a member of the Hochsauerlandkreis. For this, the Sauerlander challenges the current representative of his party, Patrick Sensburg from Brilon. This contest vote will take place on April 17th.