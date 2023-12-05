Home page politics

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder is about to make another government declaration – and he will be asked the K question again.

Munich – What will Markus Söder discuss in his government statement after the Bavaria election? Details about the content of his speech scheduled for today were loud dpa not initially known. However, it is to be expected that Söder will draw a line on the situation in the Free State from the present to the goals for the election period, the news agency reported in advance. That sounds vague at best.

Before government declaration: Söder names criteria for K-Question – and names favorite

Nevertheless, before his government declaration, Bavaria’s Prime Minister gave a hint for important decisions in the future. CSU boss Söder named the criteria for choosing the Union’s next candidate for chancellor. “The core question in the candidacy for chancellor is: Who can concentrate the votes of the Union most strongly? “The CDU then has to decide,” the Bavarian Prime Minister told the magazine star.

“We are not here for a summer job. “It’s about making Germany fit,” Söder continued. “It’s like a penalty shootout: who can you trust to take the last penalty? This is the stuff that politicians have to be made of – regardless of whether they are prime minister or want to become chancellor.”

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (archive photo) explains the goals for the new legislative period in Munich today. © Frank Hoermann/Imago

Söder “certainly” sees Merz as the “favorite” on the K question

In the event of an early election, CDU leader Friedrich Merz would “certainly be the favorite,” explained Söder. He denied his own interest in running for chancellor. “A CSU chairman only has an option as a candidate for chancellor once in his life.” Söder described the collaboration with Merz as “really, very good.”

Söder outlines the state government’s new goals

This means that Söder’s focus will probably continue to be on Bavaria. But how have the government statements from Söder, who has been Prime Minister since 2018, gone so far? Particularly during the Corona pandemic, he made a large number of government statements to explain the sometimes very drastic interventions in everyday life and people’s basic rights. The last time Söder gave a speech on the state government’s course was in March 2022, at that time under the impression of the Ukraine war that had started shortly before.

Bavaria-AfD now has the right to speak in the state parliament

Government statements always give the opposition an opportunity to fundamentally criticize the state government’s course. After the AfD was able to significantly increase its share of the vote in the October election, the right-wing populists have the opposition’s first right to speak for the first time. In the last electoral period, the Greens still had the right to respond first. (frs/dpa)