-They want you and Senasa to go out and control the supply and prices of food.

-This is not our function, but to ensure the transparency of the operators in the market. And Senasa should not deal with inflation either, but rather to guarantee safety.

This dialogue had as protagonists, weeks ago, the two key officials of the Ministry of Agriculture who were replaced this Friday. The first sentence corresponds to Julian Echazarreta, the former deputy minister, and the second to Marcelo rossi, the national director of Agricultural Commercial Control.

Well contextualized, this verbal exchange now gains significance. Because it happened while the Government was stepping on the accelerator towards greater state intervention on private activities, within the framework of discussions on the controlled of marketing, the food supply and the liquidation of dollars for exports. That process had started with the speech of Cristina Kirchner in La Plata, in December, when he asked for greater regulations of the agri-food markets.

Then came the failed attempt of the corn export stocks, the imputations to suppliers of mass consumption foods and presidential threats of increased withholdings. Although everything has been developed with marches and countermarches, the outgoing officials had been receiving growing pressure from the Kirchner wing, which in that ministry is embodied by the Chief of Staff, Diana Guillén, linked to the Patria Institute led by Cristina Kirchner.

In a broader sense, the progress on the more respectful vision of private actions defended by Echazarreta and Rossi came from the Ministry of Internal Trade, which leads Paula Spanish, as well as the AFIP and the Central Bank. In recent weeks, the Official Gazette published several resolutions related to these organizations, which have as common course the increase of state intervention on the private activities of agribusiness.

The profile of the displaced

Before assuming in 2019, Echazarreta was senior executive of the Argentine Cooperatives Association (ACA) and vice president of the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange, and therefore a “management bridge” with the Argentine Agroindustrial Council.

Lawyer, 64 years old, former manager of the Argentine Cooperatives Association (ACA) Julián Echazarreta, was until last week Secretary of Agriculture of the Nation.

In tune with him, Rossi was formally in charge of the Single Registry of Operators of the Agroindustrial Chain (RUCA), which is the key of the State to authorize or not the activities of the private sector in that sector.

Echazarreta assures that he asked to cease his duties weeks ago and that he does not understand why they asked Rossi to resign, whom he considers “a correct, honest and knowledgeable official of the market.” This respected militant of radicalism, aged 68, entered the public service with De la Rúa and, after having been fought until his displacement in 2007 by Ricardo Echegaray and Guillermo Moreno, returned in 2016 with his strongest Republican convictions. Y he earned the consideration even of his sanctioned.

Marcelo Rossi, a 68-year-old radical from La Plata, has earned wide respect as a transparent state official, in his two terms in charge of Agroindustrial Commercial Control.

With that style resisted pressure from Guillén, who sent him to request that he enable irregular meat cooperatives in the RUCA. Rossi refused time and again to grant those license plates and Echazarreta, his immediate superior, never demanded it.

While he was under pressure to respect Rossi’s republican codes, Echazarreta was a tireless interlocutor valid for the entire agro-industrial chain -as he had been asked to appoint him- in the effort to public-private articulations to avoid traps and greater fiscal pressure. Until he got tired and asked to leave.

Cristina’s double

In that sense, the displacement of Echazarreta and Rossi can also be related to the letter from the vice president in which she established that “Officials who do not work” they must leave the government. All understood, of course, in the sense that their wishes, if they are not orders, set the course.

Anyway, the same day, this Friday, Cristina Kirchner saw the heads of two names roll that had challenged her years ago. Revenge is a dish eaten cold, they say …

Rossi was perhaps not so present to him. But surely remember that the former Minister of Health, in 2013, being his ambassador in Chile, promoted his nephew Lisandro Bonelli – his Chief of Cabinet appointed as organizer of the VIP Vaccination– to compete in the legislative elections of that year under the poncho of the defiant Sergio Massa, with Alberto Fernández as campaign manager …

Ginés never broke with Kirchnerism, but he put his grain of sand to collapse Cristina’s reelectionist dream. The ks were so furious at the double-headed play that they wanted to make him cross the mountain range. Then narrowly dodged. His good links with the also sanitarista Michelle Bachelet, who was still president of Chile, kept him in office until December 2015.

Who are the new officials

Although so far without much media exposure, Jorge Solmi, the new Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries – virtual vice minister – has a extensive experience in agricultural policy. He is a lawyer and as a delegate in Buenos Aires of the Argentine Agrarian Federation, he participated in the small table discussions in times of the Resolution 125, What one of the closest and most suitable advisers to Eduardo Buzzi.

Jorge Solmi, new Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Nation.

In that 2008, Solmi had her first “15 minutes of fame” for a small fee, in Plaza Merced de Parchment. In one of the protests in the field, he “gave” knee pads to the then mayor Héctor “Cachi” Gutiérrez, a radical K who in those early days of the conflict made a balance between the harmony he had with the national power and the agricultural stamp of his district.

Later, Mayor Gutiérrez broke with the Ks and accompanied the vice president Julio Cobos in the claim that led to the “no positive” vote. Meanwhile, Solmi was elected Buenos Aires deputy for Unión PRO, by the hand of Francisco de Narváez, and chaired the Agrarian Affairs commission of the Buenos Aires Lower House. When De Narváez partnered with Sergio MassaOn the way to the 2013 legislative elections, Solmi won the trust of the Tigrense and since then has been one of their referents in agricultural matters.

Until last week, Solmi was director of the Buenos Aires Guarantee Fund (Fogaba), dedicated to facilitating loans to SMEs. And kept his tireless vocation to play hard in politics, always committed and played in the actions he undertook. This Wednesday the 17th, savoring his new role, crossed by Twitter to former minister Ricardo Buryaile, to defend the few deaths from Covid-19 that Formosa, the adoptive province of Minister Basterra, registers.

For his part, the Cordovan Luciano Zarich He was appointed as National Director of Agricultural Commercial Control (DNCCA) and from there he will control the strategic RUCA, as it already existed until Rossi’s return. His moment of greatest media exposure was like fleeting vicentin deputy inspector, last June.

Luciano Zarich, brand new National Director of Agricultural Commercial Control.

As a fervent “soldier of the cause,” Zarich appeared at the agro-exporter offices in Avellaneda, Santa Fe, to take control of the company. Later, the national government backed down on this interventionist initiative.

Zarich is a well-trained technician who has managed to remain in prominent roles beyond political colors. He was Director of Inspection and Control of the national agricultural portfolio until 2015 and remained on the State roster in the government of Mauricio Macri, in which he had an important role in the attempts to regularize fiscal control from the National Institute of Seeds (INASE ).

Beyond the change of names, some more institutional than personal concerns are triggered: Will measures be deepened interventionists? What imprint will Solmi bring to relations with its criticized Liaison Board and with the Agroindustrial Council?