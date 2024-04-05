TWICE's Chaeyoung and Zion.T are in a loving relationship! “I feel like my soul is being torn apart, but the real Elevens are going to accept the relationship without hate,” said a fan of the singer on social networks, after the news was announced. Recently, A South Korean media outlet published that the singers have been dating for six months. and in light of the rumors, entertainment company JYP Entertainment briefly said in a statement, “we are currently in the middle of verifying.”

Subsequently, JYP Entertainment confirmed the relationship between rappers Chaeyoung of TWICE and Zion.T. “The two are currently dating and have positive feelings for each other, they are supporting each other.” In the singer's last publication on her Instagram profile, There were several reactions from his fans.

“I'm crying you know,”chaeyoung is mine, I will talk to her privately”, “my beautiful girl, I am so happy that you can express yourself freely and have friendly and loving relationships that coincide with your interests, I will always support you, thank you for being happy and making me happy.” me”, “please be happy, as a fan, I ask you to be very happy with whoever you have chosen to love, you are a phenomenal person, you gave me a lot of happiness that you now deserve, take care of yourself and have good health” and other comments.

In addition, There were fans who let Zion.T know how lucky she was to have Chaeyoung as a girlfriend. from TWICE: “please take care of her and congratulations” or “you stole my girlfriend”, are some of the many comments he has received.

chaeyoung24 years old, is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, dancer and model who She debuted in the K-Pop industry in 2015, as one of the members of the sensational female group TWICE., formed by YG Entertainment, after having participated in the survival program “SixTeen.” For her part, Kim Hae Sol, better known as Zion.T, is 34 years old and originally from Seoul, South Korea. Hip Hop and R&B singer, rapper and songwriter, It is part of the record label The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment.managed by Teddy Park and Kush.

