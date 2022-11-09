South Korea.- Pink Fantasy is a female K-pop group, which is made up of 8 members, Aini, Yechan, Arang, SeeA, Yubin, Heesun, Harin and Great King Rabbitalthough originally there were three more members.

the famous k pop band debuted on October 24, 2018 in South Korea, and in Japan They debuted a year later.

We recommend you read…

What makes the group very peculiaris that the identity of Great King Rabbit is completely unknownbut what little is known about her is that she likes to play with her fellow group members.

The other members of Pink Fantasy They were born between the years 1991 and 2005, so there is a huge age difference between all the girls, and each one has very original personalities.

We recommend you read…

The group debuted with their first single IRIWAa song that has a very powerful dance and an incredible rhythm, its concept is totally sweet and can also become sexyin addition to the fact that the vocals of each of the members of the band is unmatched.

Among the most outstanding songs are ‘Poison’, ‘Fantasy’, ‘Shadow Play’ and ‘Lemon Candy’, melodies that undoubtedly left thousands of fans waiting for more, since they showed that they have a spectacular talent, so it is very easy to notice that they were born to dedicate themselves to music.