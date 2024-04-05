Tomorrow X Together (TXT)one of the leading boybands of the fourth generation of K-Pop and made up of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kaimade his long-awaited comeback with the release of their sixth mini album “minisode 3: TOMORROW”six months after the release of their third studio album, “The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.”

“minisode 3: TOMORROW”the new mini album by TXT, chronicles a nostalgic odyssey of remembering a long-forgotten promise, and venturing out to reunite “with you” to fulfill that commitment. Throughout the seven songs: “I'll see you there tomorrow”, “- — — — ·-· ·-· — ·–”, “Deja Vu”, “Miracle”, “The Killa (I belong to you)”, “Quarter life” and “Deja Vu (Anemoia Remix)”, The South Korean band declares that “tomorrow with you” is their source of hope and source of salvation.

The new album summarizes TXT's discography, intertwining “The Dream Chapter”, “The Chaos Chapter” and “The Name Chapter”. He lead single, “Deja Vu”highlights its overarching narrative with lyrics like “I run away countless times” and “be my eternity,” in reference to “Run Away,” the title track from the album “The Dream Chapter: MAGIC.”

Morse code, first seen on their debut single “Crown”, reappears on second track “- — — — ·-· ·-· — ·–”, adding layers of depth to its narration. Throughout this album, the voices of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai, deftly weaves the threads of its evolving narrative spanning the past five years, not only highlighting its originality but also evoking nostalgia in fans.”

Fused with elements of Trap, Rage and Emo Rock, “Deja vu” is a hybrid pop track that highlights TXT's unique soulful sentimentality with a surge of energy. The music video captures a journey to remember memories through dreamlike images. It deftly switches between colorful and monochromatic frames, while utilizing unique cinematographic techniques to enhance the dreamlike narrative. Paired with nuanced acting from Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, the video captivates audiences with impeccable visual storytelling.

Besides, Tomorrow X Together (TXT)after releasing his new mini album “minisode 3: TOMORROW”will embark on the US leg of their “ACT: PROMISE” world tour starting May 14, with 11 concerts in 8 cities.

