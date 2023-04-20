Dhe K-Pop star Moonbin has died at the age of 25. The South Korean singer was found dead at his home in Seoul on Wednesday, according to his music label Fantagio. No information was given about the cause of death in the announcement.

Moonbin “left our world unexpectedly and has become a star in the sky,” Fantagio wrote on Twitter. The 25-year-old was a member of boy band Astro and was also part of a group called Moonbin & Sanha. He had worked as a dancer and model before debuting Astro in 2016.

Several other young K-pop stars have died in recent years, with suicide being named or suspected as the cause in several cases. In 2017, for example, the 27-year-old frontman of the boy band Shinee, Kim Jong Hyun, took his own life. In 2019, 25-year-old singer Sulli died after being subjected to online bullying.

K-Pop musicians are usually selected by agencies as teenagers and trained for their careers. They are subjected to a tough and strictly regulated training in music and dance.