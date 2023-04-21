Fans across the world have reacted with shock and grief over the death of 25-year-old K-pop star Moon Bin, a member of popular boy band Astro.

His label Fantagio confirmed Moon Bin’s death on Thursday and said he “suddenly left us and became a star in the sky”.

“All Astro members, Fantagio colleagues, executives and staff who have been together for a long time are mourning the deceased in such sadness and shock,” the label said, adding that Moon Bin “has always loved and thought of fans more than any other person.”

The star was found dead at her home in southern Seoul by her manager around 8:10 pm on Wednesday night, according to an official at the Gangnam Police Station.

Gangnam police said Thursday that authorities believe Moon Bin had taken his own life. “No signs of foul play were found in connection with this case,” police added.

Social media was filled with condolences as fans expressed their sadness over the celebrity’s passing, the latest to highlight the often intense pressures celebrities face in the competitive and stressful Korean entertainment industry.

The hashtag #moonbin on Twitter was trending globally with over 2.6 million tweets, some posts written in English, Spanish, Indonesian, Tagalog and Thai.

Meanwhile, social media videos showed fans in Chile setting up a memorial for the late star, lining a wall with white and purple balloons, Astro’s themed colors.

A fan who commented on the video shared on Twitter said, “Rest in peace Moonbin… You had words of [conforto] to the others. I wish you had spoken about your pain… Rest, my angel.

“You are a star in the sky right now and taking care of the people you love. Hearts and thoughts go out to his loved ones and all AROHAs,” MTV Asia tweeted, referring to the name Astro fans call themselves.

“We lost a bright light, which was really contributing to the lives of his family, friends and fans, and that bright light is gone,” said CedarBough Saeji, Assistant Professor of Korean and East Asian Studies at Pusan ​​National University.

Saeji, a self-confessed fan of Moon Bin, said that amid the discussion about the pressures of Korean society and its celebrity industry, it was also important to remember the young star’s accomplishments.

“Moonbin was a phenomenally talented dancer and singer. In recent years, he has also begun to write some of the material for Astro. And he also acted in several web dramas which were quite popular. There really is no limit to how far he could have gone if he continued his career and continued to mature as an artist,” said Saeji.