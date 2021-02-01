K-pop star Sowon has been criticized for photographs of her hugging her with a Nazi dummy. Initially, the pictures appeared on her Instagram account, but later the singer decided to delete the post.

A member of the GFriend group posted two shots in which she touches the face of a mannequin, rests her head on his shoulder and poses with her eyes closed. According to MBC, the artist’s label Source Music has apologized for her posts. “We will remember that the content we produce and share affects many people and we will pay more attention to social issues in the future,” the company said.

Twitter users denounced Sowon for taking photographs with a mannequin. They felt that the artist should apologize.

tw // nazism, nazi

i’m disappointed of s0won but i’m glad she deleted .. she needs to apologize tho .. nazis are not friends or someone you can hug or look so lovingly at, they are killers, they killed 6 million jews out of them 1.5 million jewish children / srs pic.twitter.com/9GmWT8I60W – a jewish person 📌 (@KOOSDOLLZ) January 31, 2021

I do believe Sowon must apologise. Also SinB and the girls in general. There’s no excuse. They messed up. I also want to believe their mistakes were a consequence of ignorance and no further harm was ever intended. – 마사 masa (@ live4x2eunbi) January 31, 2021

