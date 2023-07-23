Friday, July 21, marked the long-awaited premiere of “kpop“, the new musical collaboration between the talented Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunnythe successful American rapper travis scott and the renowned Canadian singer The Weeknd. This melody has not only consolidated the international presence of the artists, but has also generated controversy due to its theme and the references that suggest being directed particularly at two entertainment figures: Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Throughout the song, there are lines that evoke a toxic relationship from the pastdrugs and excesses, which has led to speculation about whether it could be a series of hints at the ex-partners of the famous singers.

What is the song by Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd about and why would it be for Kylie Jenner?

“kpop“, the new musical collaboration between Bad Bunny, Travis Scott and The Weeknd, has attracted attention since its release. Contrary to what one might think, the title of the song does not refer to the popular Korean musical genre, but alludes to a druggenerating controversy from the beginning.

Throughout the melody, the lyrics tell the story of a toxic relationship from the past that led the protagonists to travel to places like France. Some fragments of the song could also be interpreted as hints towards Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid, which has captured the attention of fans and the entertainment press.

One of the most suggestive fragments of “kpop” he says, “I don’t forget that place we went to. Right after you put that in my head. Are you still drinking? do you dance? Do you still drop something? I know you can.” These lines could hint at a connection to past experiences of one of the celebrities.

Why the Travis Scott and Bad Bunny song would be for Kylie Jenner/ Photo Instagram @travisscott/ @kyliejenner.

Another passage in the song reads: “I mix drugs with pain. I let the waves guide the way. You in Cannes and Saint-Tropez screaming my name. You know I’m wrong in my face, yeah. You know I’m high on that K-pop. Rubbing on your body.” These words evoke excesses, lack of love and a life of luxury and parties that they could have shared in the past, but they also remember the recent trips to Europe by sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

At the time, the model Bella Hadid, a friend of the Jenner family, also had a scandalous break with The Weeknd/ Photo: Capture YouTube.

The connection of the theme with possible hints towards the ex-partners of the singers is not unfounded. In the case of Travis Scott, has been rumored about his separation with Kylie Jenner, mother of his two children, as well as the fact that she was already dating someone else. For his part, The Weeknd lived a controversial break with the model Bella Hadid, an experience that influenced several of his previous works.

As to Bad BunnyAlthough he has been linked to model Kendall Jenner, comments have also surfaced about a possible distance in their relationship or even speculation that it could all be part of an advertising deal.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have also been involved in doubts that their relationship is real and not an advertising strategy/ Photo: Instagram.

Despite the controversies and interpretations around the theme of “kpop“, the video clip for the song has been a huge success on YouTube, surpassing 4 million views in just one day after its release. With scenes on a spectacular yacht off the French coast, a soccer stadium and an exclusive party in a mansion, this collaboration has positioned the three artists in the musical trends.

So is that”kpop“Since its inception, it has managed to unite three talented artists in a melody that, beyond its provocative title, has generated speculation about whether it contains messages directed at Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid. In addition, the song is giving people something to talk about due to its lyrics.

