The K-pop singer Moonbin, a member of the group Astro, has been found dead by his representative this Wednesday night in his apartment in the Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul. He was 25 years old.

His agency, Fantagio, made the announcement through their social media accounts, stating that Moonbin “has suddenly left us and has become a star in the sky.”

A media figure since he was eight years old, acting in his first film at 11, Moon Bin (his real name) had been represented by his agency since elementary school, and his career went through the usual course of various levels of training. until he was included with five other young people in the Astro group in 2016, participating from there in a multitude of roles on television, the internet and cinema.

At the end of last year, he and three other members of the group renewed their contract with the agency, but the future of the band was in doubt after the departure of one of the singers and the absence of another due to their participation in military service.

The police are investigating the causes of death and are awaiting the results of the autopsy, but according to the Yonhap agency, the most important in South Korea, police sources have pointed to an “extreme choice”, which is the euphemism that, in Korea , is used for suicide. The agency has asked “to refrain from malicious and speculative information.”

The ultra-competitive world of K-pop has been under scrutiny for some time due to the demands that agencies, the market and the fans themselves make of its figures, a pressure that is exacerbated by the taboo surrounding mental health and suicide in the country. Asian. Moonbin is not the only figure in the Korean music industry who has died under mysterious circumstances.