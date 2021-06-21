My hero academia is one of the most popular series today. His manga sells very well, and as for his anime, it is widely seen both in Japan and outside of that country.

The account in Twitter official in English, @MHAOfficial, has more than 845 thousand followers. Things are going very well for the franchise, but it seems that a certain incident related to this social network has irritated fans of a well-known singer chanted by K-pop.

It all started with a birthday greeting from Sunoo

What happened? What happens is that Sunoo, an artist with many fans, recently commented that he loves anime, and especially the adventures of Izuku Midoriya and company.

Taking into account that this interpreter’s birthday is approaching, there was no shortage of people who asked the official account to congratulate him. So did the person in charge of @MHAOfficial, who posted the message ‘happy birthday Sunoo’. But this is not yet fulfilled.

BTS’s Jungkook is asked to sing My Hero Academia’s music

It will be until June 24. So they asked him again to repeat the message in a week. Given this, the account of My hero academia replied with a laconic ‘not’… And some lost their minds!

That response sparked the ire of some fans, and negative messages began to emerge. Someone claimed that for this type of thing he stopped watching the anime, others demanded that the singer be congratulated and even threatened that there would be ‘consequences’.

The Twitter account of My Hero Academia was in the crosshairs

Obviously, the fans of the series did not sit idly by, and began to denounce the way the followers of Sunoo.

Response from @MHAOfficial It was ‘man I’ll never wish anyone a happy birthday again, now everyone is yelling at me’. Then he added ‘They informed me that it’s not their birthday today, but they cheated on me and lied to me, so it’s not my fault’. The latter in the end turned out to be very true.

Can fans of Sunoo ‘cancel’ to My hero academia, or the account manager? We doubt it very much. In fact, no one should approve of the toxic attitudes of some of them.

His comments are in the style of ‘much ado about nothing’. The person in charge of @MHAOfficial He’s just doing his job and being nice and attentive. Too bad this singer from K-pop have followers who engage in these practices.

Sources [1][2][3].



