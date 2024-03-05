The South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainmentwhich has led the “Hallyu”, also known as “the Korean wave”, could lose two of its greatest superstars: Taemin and Onew, members of the acclaimed boyband SHINeewhich debuted more than 15 years ago during the second generation of K-Pop (known as “the golden age of K-Pop”). Apparently, the singers will not renew their individual contracts and will begin a new stage in their artistic careers in other companies..

According to South Korean media, Taemin's exclusive contract with SM Entertainment will expire at the end of this month. Allegedly, the singer, considered the “Greatest Male Solo Artist of All Time” and also nicknamed “Ace of K-pop”, will continue his solo activities with a new agency, however, he will continue his activities with SHINee under SM Entertainment.

In the case of Lee Jin Ki, better known as Onew, SHINee leader and who has one of the best voices in the K-Pop industry, his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment will end in mid-2024. Apparently, will also continue his solo activities with a new agency and continue with group activities under SM Entertainmentan entertainment company to which bands such as EXO, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, NCT, Aespa and others also belong.

Given the rumors, SM Entertainment gave a statement regarding the exclusive contracts of Key, Minho, Onew and Taemin, members of SHINeehighlighting that group activities will continue under the company without changes.

“And the contracts for their individual activities will be decided according to each member's wishes. We are talking about group and individual activities with Minho and Key in a positive way, and Onew is exploring other options. Our exclusive contract with Taemin expires in March. The next step of Taemin after the expiration of his contract has not been confirmed, and we have heard that is considering several options“, he communicated SM Entertainment. Apparently, the boyband's maknae will sign with Big Planet Made Entertainment.

On social networks, fans have celebrated that Onew and Taemin could leave SM Entertainment and have a new start in their solo careers, and they hope that Key and minho do the same in the future. “SM losing one of its best artists, today Taemin, tomorrow everything SHINee” or “SHINee will always be 5 and they will be together wherever, I trust them and what they want to do (I say it while crying)”, are some of the comments from SHAWOL on X (formerly Twitter).

