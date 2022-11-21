South Korea.- Pink Fantasy is a k-pop group made up of eight talented women, it is about Miku, Momoka, Heesun, Arang, Great King Rabbit, Ha Rin, Ye Chan Y SeeA.

This female band has gained great popularity in South Korea for its iconic songs, which have surprised many due to the vocals and talent that the members of Pink Fantasy have to rap.

Among his most outstanding songs is ‘poison‘, a melody that leaves you impressed by having an air of rock.

On the other hand, and despite the fact that each of the members of the group have excellent skills and beauty, SeeA is the most popular member of Pink Fantasysince she has managed to capture the hearts of hundreds of fans for her beautiful voice and her enviable appearance.

His name is kang eunyoungand calls itself ‘SeeA‘, is the only member who has a ‘cat’ face, that is, her expression and features usually look elegant and cold. These types of faces are usually characterized by having large eyes and intimidating gazes, such as suga from BTS.

The position of SeeA within Pink Fantasy is the one of the main rapperdancer and also vocal, since when she participated in “I can see your voice” during its fifth edition, he managed to demonstrate that he has a powerful voice, he even left MAMAMOO (k-pop girl group) stunned, thanks to that she got access to the agency ‘Mydoll Entertainment’.

This beautiful interpreter was born on August 21, 1993 in the city of Busan, South Koreawho debuted within the band ‘Piggy Dolls’ in 2013, but later joined Pink Fantasy.

SeeA’s specialty is traditional Korean music, trot and she also imitates famous singers, plus she is a fan of the saga of Harry Potter.

The life motto of this 27-year-old singer is “Don’t regret it”, which is undoubtedly an excellent motivation.