The South Korean K-pop group BTS was present at the UN General Assembly hall this Monday, September 20th. The young artists gave a speech for the Covid-19 vaccination among the young people, stating that the vaccine is the way for performances to return and that the young people of 2021 are not a “lost generation”, but a generation that will grow up under the sign of resilience. In addition to the motivating message, the group also recorded a music video. All of this seems like a simple marketing ploy or affectation for teenagers, but in fact it is the result of a thoughtful and fruitful state policy on the part of South Korea.

Recently, BTS members became the first South Korean artists to lead the top music charts in the US market. In addition to holding several viewing records, BTS is part of a broader musical movement, K-pop, short for “Korean Pop”, a mixture of electronic music, pop, hip hop and R&B. Emerging in the 1990s, K-pop is a consequence of the political, economic and cultural opening that South Korea went through at the end of the previous decade. And today, K-pop is part of a broader wave of Korean culture, with television and film productions also gaining markets and critical success.

globalization

The most obvious example of this is the movie Parasite, the first non-English-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar, along with three other statuettes. Its box office was over fifteen times its budget, making it highly profitable. And the use of the term “wave” was not accidental. In 1995 the foundations of the policy were laid. hallyu, the Korean Wave, with two pillars. The first is the improvement of the country’s image by exporting South Korean cultural productions, bringing people from different continents of Korean culture together, in an approach of Soft power, concept of international relations formulated by Joseph Nye, in which a State benefits from cultural values ​​and goods to obtain the cooperation of other States and societies. In the South Korean case it is the Segyehwa, literally “Globalization”, but with the meaning of making South Korea global.

The second pillar is the economic one. In the 1990s, post-opening South Korea experienced great economic growth, but there were also shocks with the entry of foreign products, including cultural products, such as series produced in the USA. As a result, the South Korean government, under then conservative President Kim Young-sam, introduced protectionist measures in the South Korean cultural industry, as well as state funding and incentive programs. For example, in film and television there are minimum quotas for South Korean productions in the timetable.

In the case of K-pop, a cultural industry was created, centered on large conglomerates that unite talent scout services, recording studios, distribution logistics, music and dance academy, event production companies, all under the same company. Group members, whether male or female, are called idols, and are selected still in their infancy. The years of training and production of idols they involve physical appearance, training in dance, singing, etiquette and languages, and even the creation of personas that the artist cannot abandon in public, such as the “rebel without a cause” or “the shy and delicate”. And how does all this relate to an international policy column?

For the last pre-pandemic South Korean national budget, in December 2019, the government then made more than $5 billion available to the Ministry of Culture, the largest amount in history, 1.25% of the entire then national budget. Almost R$30 billion in today’s values. The budget includes programs for new filmmakers, designers and a concert arena dedicated exclusively to K-pop. One of the counterparts of state investments is the demand that productions are as accessible as possible to the world market, such as adaptation for digital consumption. And the hallyu, the Korean Wave, has given results.

Investments and earnings

These are not just symbolic or image results, as when then US President Barack Obama in 2013 quoted the song gangnam style, the first billion-view video in history, to talk about the importance of Korean culture and its worldwide impact. In the same year, the Super Junior group performed in Brazil, the first K-pop concert in the country. A few years earlier, in 2009, the government created the Korean Cultural Centers, which spread the language and culture of the country, which also serve to facilitate business. Today, the centers are in 27 countries and are an official part of the country’s foreign affairs, as is K-pop, with the organization of the K-Pop World Festival by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea.

It’s the soft power leads to concrete and financial gains. Among the languages ​​studied by foreigners, the study of Korean is the second fastest growing language in the 21st century. The teenage BTS fan becomes interested in the Korean language. More speakers of the language, easier business and commercial relations, more exchange students, more tourists. And more consumers of South Korean products. Every dollar invested in the cultural sector turns into five dollars in exports of clothing, cosmetics and electronics, in addition to growth in tourism. In the case of clothes and cosmetics, the idols are the kids and girls advertising the products, the phenomenon K-beauty, “Korean Beauty”.

There is also the spread of Korean cuisine, which is increasingly exported. It’s extremely easy to find videos of idols cooking on the internet, and it’s not exactly an artist’s personal hobby. It is, again, part of a State policy, thought out and executed. This process is analyzed in the book The Birth of Korean Cool, by Korean journalist Euny Hong. In 2019, South Korea hosted more than 17 million foreign tourists, three times the number of tourists from fifteen years earlier. Unfortunately, the success of the South Korean cultural policy makes clear the waste of opportunities in Brazil, a huge country with many possible attractions.

South Korean cultural policy also contributes to improving relations with North Korea. Before K-pop was seen as a “weapon” of the South, in recent years there have been K-pop concerts in the North, with the presence of Kim Jong-un. Tourists, exports, consumers, language speakers, money, international prizes, all of this shows the success of South Korean cultural policy and the country’s approach to the rest of the world. Of course, if that is not enough the fact that a musical group recorded a video in the UN General Assembly hall and took all the world headlines by storm.