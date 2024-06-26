Paris France.– The South Korean K-pop group Seventeen became UNESCO’s “Goodwill Ambassador” this Wednesday.

“It is with great humility and emotion that we stand before you today for the first time as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. As Youth Ambassador, we will spread the power of camaraderie and contribute to building supportive communities of young people for a better future.” that we imagine,” said Joshua, one of the group’s members, during a press event at the Paris headquarters of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The group also announced a contribution of one million dollars to UNESCO.

“Our partnership with Seventeen will give new impetus, a great boost to our efforts,” celebrated UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

The K-pop band will be “a fantastic bridge between us, UNESCO, our values, what we represent, our goal of peace, and young people,” he added.

Seventeen, a South Korean group founded in 2015 by thirteen young artists, was the second-highest-grossing group in the world in 2023, behind American superstar Taylor Swift, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

Her songs have been streamed billions of times on Spotify and her single “Don’t Wanna Cry” has been viewed over 275 million times on YouTube.

Seventeen performed in November 2023 in the large Parisian UNESCO auditorium, a quiet space that the band turned into a true festival. All 500 tickets for the event were sold out in less than an hour. The Spanish actress Rossy de Palma, the American actor Forest Whitaker and the Italian-Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco are also UNESCO ambassadors.

With information from AFP