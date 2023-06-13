The ordinary nothing boyband stray kidsemerged during the fourth generation of the kpopintegrated by Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and the maknae INlaunched his third Korean studio album “5-Star”, a combination of hip hop, pop and electronica. Said album was described as a unique and peculiar record. “The five stars intuitively show Stray Kids’ specialty and express that they are the most eccentric among the unusual children and the brightest among the special children,” record company JYP Entertainment said in a statement.

Less than 10 days from the launch of “5-Star”album including title track “S-Class”, Stray Kids has reached #1 on the Billboard 200, an important chart of the prestigious Billboard magazine. It should be noted that this is The third number one for JYP Entertainment’s “Lost Boys” in said list. In 2022 they also achieved it with their EPs “Oddinary” and “Maxident”.

According to US magazine Billboard, Stray Kids’ “5-Star” launches with 249,500 equivalent album units earned in the US for the week ending June 8, according to Luminate. That marks the fourth-biggest week, by units earned, for any album in 2023. Adding to its initial unit count, album sales comprise 235,000, the biggest sales week for an album this year.

What is the Billboard 200? Classify the most popular albums of the week in the United States, based on multi-metric consumption measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Stray Kids is one of the best K-Pop bands.

The magazine mentions that the first three entries of Stray Kids on the Billboard 200have been at #1, and that the last act to also have their first three chart entries, at number one, was British singer Harry Styles, with his first three solo albums: “Harry Styles” (2017 ), “Fine Line” (2019) and “Harry’s House” (2022).

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp