to read the conversation in this new jargon

Bro:

Abbreviation of brother (brother), used to refer to friends.

Please:

from English, please. Please.

Chinese:

to chinar, lose patience, get irritated

X:

short for por, xq is also used as why

Stalk:

spy, gossip about someone on social networks

Sorry:

from English, sorry.

Mood:

mood.

Corduroy:

friend, buddy

Crus:

from english crush, platonic love, romantic

Gym:

Gym.

like:

from English ghost, not answering messages or breaking a relationship without saying goodbye or showing your face

fit:

healthy, person who strives to be fit.

cringe:

shame, embarrassment

Sunset:

sunset

Okay:

Right. The expression equivalent in Spanish to ‘vale’

Scratch(it):

get angry or overwhelmed.

Influencers:

leader of a social network or other communication channel

Cool:

fantastic, ‘cool’