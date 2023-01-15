<—
Bro:
Abbreviation of brother (brother), used to refer to friends.
Please:
from English, please. Please.
Chinese:
to chinar, lose patience, get irritated
X:
short for por, xq is also used as why
Stalk:
spy, gossip about someone on social networks
Sorry:
from English, sorry.
Mood:
mood.
Corduroy:
friend, buddy
Crus:
from english crush, platonic love, romantic
Gym:
Gym.
like:
from English ghost, not answering messages or breaking a relationship without saying goodbye or showing your face
fit:
healthy, person who strives to be fit.
cringe:
shame, embarrassment
Sunset:
sunset
Okay:
Right. The expression equivalent in Spanish to ‘vale’
Scratch(it):
get angry or overwhelmed.
Influencers:
leader of a social network or other communication channel
Cool:
fantastic, ‘cool’
Random:
random, unpredictable
LOL:
Language of social networks. Abbreviation for Laugh Out Loud. LOL
kss:
abbreviation for kisses
